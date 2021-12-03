PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Texans Week 13 Matchup

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on the divisional matchup in Houston, including how the Colts’ run/pass balance will be, T.Y. Hilton in Houston once again, the difference Tyrod Taylor makes, and more.

After a brutal loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to get back on track before their Bye week.

Week 13 presents a matchup with the Houston Texans, a division rival that is looking to spoil the Colts’ playoff hopes. Earlier in the season, the Colts completely dominated the Texans 31-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Carson Wentz (223 yards and two touchdowns) and Jonathan Taylor (145 yards and two touchdowns) led the way, as the outcome was never in question from the very beginning.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast preview the divisional showdown at NRG Stadium. The guys give their insight on a variety of topics, including what to expect as far as the run/pass balance of the Colts’ offense, T.Y. Hilton’s impact on the game, if Tyrod Taylor will make a difference this time around for the Texans, and more.

Brandon and Andrew also discuss all of the Colts news from the week and recap the latest episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts as the show gives a behind-the-scenes look at the leadup to the game against the Buccaneers.

After the Colts talk, the boys give their picks for the Week 13 slate of games and update the Pick’Em Standings. The show ends with a recap of all of the news around the NFL.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

