A Colts Podcast Dissects Colts vs. Texans Week 1 Matchup

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on what to expect from the Colts’ Matt Ryan, if the Texans can stop Jonathan Taylor, the X-factor in the contest, and more.

Week 1 is finally here.

After months of talking about the upcoming year, the 2022 NFL season kicks off this week. The games now begin to matter, and teams will start their journey towards a Super Bowl championship.

The Indianapolis Colts are among a handful of teams expected to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. But the Colts are not focused on that right now. Their sole focus is going 1-0 this week as they open up their season against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

It has been well documented how much the Colts have struggled to open the season in recent years. The Colts have not enjoyed a Week 1 victory since 2013 when quarterback Andrew Luck was beginning his second season. Now, with a divisional opponent on deck, Indy is ready to finally start the year with a W.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dive into the matchup between the two teams. The guys talk about a variety of topics that could have a major impact on who starts the season 1-0. What can we expect from Matt Ryan? Will Jonathan Taylor have a big game against the Texans like he did a season ago? Will Shaquille Leonard be ready to go for the opener? There is a lot to talk about as real football is here.

After the Colts talk, Brandon and Andrew look at the Week 1 slate of games around the NFL and give their picks for who comes out on top. The Pick ‘Em Challenge is back as the guys go head to head all season long to see who can pick the most games correctly. See who they picked for each game.

Moving on from the games, the guys recap the rest of the news around the league as teams get set for Week 1. The show wraps up with Bad Beats with Brandon, a segment where Brandon gives his favorite bets for this weekend’s NFL action and tries to help you win some money.

