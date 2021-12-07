Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Week 13 Win vs. Texans

    Brandon and Andrew breakdown the Colts’ shutout over their divisional rivals, including Kenny Moore II’s big game, Jonathan Taylor continuing to roll, the offensive line struggles in pass protection, and more.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts could’ve taken their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans lightly and instead look ahead to their long-awaited bye week.

    Nothing could’ve been further from the truth.

    The Colts dominated the Texans at NRG Stadium 31-0, recording their first shutout since 2018 and their first shutout on the road since 1992. The Colts head into their bye week at 7-6, just one game back from a Wild Card spot in the AFC.

    On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast breakdown all the action from this AFC South matchup. The guys will detail Kenny Moore II’s big performance, Jonathan Taylor continuing to shine, the offensive line struggling in pass protection before the bye, and more.

    Brandon and Andrew also go over all of the Colts news from the weekend as Ryan Kelly was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Khari Willis returned from IR.

    After going over the Colts news, the guys recap all of the action from a wild Week 13 in the NFL and give an update on all of the news around the league. The show ends with the Colts Player of the Game going to the player who started the onslaught on Sunday.

    Read More

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17298360
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Week 13 Win vs. Texans

    just now
    USATSI_17298333
    News

    Colts’ CB Kenny Moore II Leads Dominant Defensive Showing vs. Texans

    Dec 5, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs in a touchdown during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
    Game Day

    Jake's Takes | Colts Rebound with One-Sided Affair Over Texans

    Dec 5, 2021
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver as Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks for a sack, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    Dec 5, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass away from Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts vs. Texans, Week 13 Preview: Look to Bounce Back in Home Away from Home

    Dec 5, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts win 31-3.
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Texans | Week 13 | Predictions & Picks

    Dec 3, 2021
    Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) catches the ball while Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts, Texans Announce Final Injury Report for Week 13

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_17226220
    News

    Colts Frank Reich on Players Approaching Him Mid-Game: “I Love That”

    Dec 3, 2021