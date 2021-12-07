PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Week 13 Win vs. Texans

Brandon and Andrew breakdown the Colts’ shutout over their divisional rivals, including Kenny Moore II’s big game, Jonathan Taylor continuing to roll, the offensive line struggles in pass protection, and more.

The Indianapolis Colts could’ve taken their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans lightly and instead look ahead to their long-awaited bye week.

Nothing could’ve been further from the truth.

The Colts dominated the Texans at NRG Stadium 31-0, recording their first shutout since 2018 and their first shutout on the road since 1992. The Colts head into their bye week at 7-6, just one game back from a Wild Card spot in the AFC.

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast breakdown all the action from this AFC South matchup. The guys will detail Kenny Moore II’s big performance, Jonathan Taylor continuing to shine, the offensive line struggling in pass protection before the bye, and more.

Brandon and Andrew also go over all of the Colts news from the weekend as Ryan Kelly was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Khari Willis returned from IR.

After going over the Colts news, the guys recap all of the action from a wild Week 13 in the NFL and give an update on all of the news around the league. The show ends with the Colts Player of the Game going to the player who started the onslaught on Sunday.

