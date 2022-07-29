A Colts Podcast Highlights Stars of Week 1 of Colts Camp

The long wait is finally over as the Indianapolis Colts are back on the field.

The Colts began training camp this week at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind., for the fourth consecutive year. As the Colts work on installing the offensive and defensive playbooks, training camp gives us all a chance to check out the new additions to the team. The Colts have had two practices already this week and will resume Saturday night.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast broke down the action from the first week in training camp. Andrew was down at Westfield this week, taking in the action as the Colts put in work ahead of the 2022 season. How has Matt Ryan looked with his new team? What does the wide receiver rotation look like early in camp? Who are the players who have stood out over the first week? The guys answer all of those questions and more.

Brandon and Andrew also go through all the Colts news to come out of Grand Park this week. The injury statuses of Shaquille Leonard and DeForest Buckner are discussed and new additions to the team are addressed.

After the guys finish up the Colts talk, there is plenty of news happening around the league that needs to be covered. From a star quarterback having surgery to retirements to the signings of big names, the NFL news cycle is back in full swing as training camps begin for all 32 franchises.

Finally, the guys have a special announcement as they will be doing a ticket giveaway for an upcoming Colts game! Listen to find out how to enter and be eligible to win.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.