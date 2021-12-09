PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Mailbag, Previews Week 14 on Colts Bye Week

Brandon and Andrew answer listener questions as the Colts have a bye this week, including who will the Colts re-sign in the offseason, how many games each of them has been to, can Carson Wentz lead the Colts to a Super Bowl, and more.

Week 14 in the NFL is upon us, and the Indianapolis Colts get to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

The Colts are on their bye week, the latest the franchise has had a bye in its history. This gives the team a chance to rest and get healthy for the stretch run.

At 7-6, the Colts sit ninth in the AFC playoff picture and are still very much in the thick of things. With games against the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders after the bye, the Colts will need to be ready to face the challenge.

But while the Colts are on a bye, the Colts talk never stops.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast hosted a mailbag episode where listeners could submit their questions to be answered on the show. The guys answered many interesting questions surrounding the Colts, including who the Colts will re-sign in the offseason, if Carson Wentz can lead the Colts to a Super Bowl someday, how many Colts games have each one of them been to, and much more.

After the mailbag, the guys recap the Colts news from the week as Indy’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was announced.

Brandon and Andrew also give their picks for all of the game in Week 14 and update the Pick’em Standings as the season heads into the home stretch. Finally, the show ends with an update on all the news around the NFL.

