Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Mailbag, Previews Week 14 on Colts Bye Week

    Brandon and Andrew answer listener questions as the Colts have a bye this week, including who will the Colts re-sign in the offseason, how many games each of them has been to, can Carson Wentz lead the Colts to a Super Bowl, and more.
    Author:

    Week 14 in the NFL is upon us, and the Indianapolis Colts get to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

    The Colts are on their bye week, the latest the franchise has had a bye in its history. This gives the team a chance to rest and get healthy for the stretch run.

    At 7-6, the Colts sit ninth in the AFC playoff picture and are still very much in the thick of things. With games against the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders after the bye, the Colts will need to be ready to face the challenge.

    But while the Colts are on a bye, the Colts talk never stops.

    On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast hosted a mailbag episode where listeners could submit their questions to be answered on the show. The guys answered many interesting questions surrounding the Colts, including who the Colts will re-sign in the offseason, if Carson Wentz can lead the Colts to a Super Bowl someday, how many Colts games have each one of them been to, and much more.

    After the mailbag, the guys recap the Colts news from the week as Indy’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was announced.

    Read More

    Brandon and Andrew also give their picks for all of the game in Week 14 and update the Pick’em Standings as the season heads into the home stretch. Finally, the show ends with an update on all the news around the NFL.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17300446
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Mailbag, Previews Week 14 on Colts Bye Week

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_17298709
    Film

    The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 13 vs Houston Texans

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17299123
    Film

    Wentzday: QB Carson Wentz Continues Accurate Play in Colts Thrashing of Texans

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17298543
    Film

    Film Room: Danny Pinter Shines Against the Texans

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17298360
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Week 13 Win vs. Texans

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17298333
    News

    Colts’ CB Kenny Moore II Leads Dominant Defensive Showing vs. Texans

    Dec 5, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs in a touchdown during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
    Game Day

    Jake's Takes | Colts Rebound with One-Sided Affair Over Texans

    Dec 5, 2021
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver as Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks for a sack, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    Dec 5, 2021