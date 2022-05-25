PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Discusses Colts Signing Nick Foles, Phillip Lindsay

Brandon and Andrew look at what Foles and Lindsay can bring to the team as OTAs begin.

Offseason programs are now in full swing as teams across the NFL begin OTAs.

This phase of the offseason program includes 10 practices where full-contact is not allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Offseason programs conclude with a mandatory minicamp before teams depart for the summer until training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts began OTAs this week with almost 100% participation among their players. While new faces like Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, and Stephon Gilmore join established Colts like Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, and Darius Leonard, the roster-building process is never-ending.

This was evident these past couple weeks as the Colts added two more veterans who just so happen to be former Pro Bowlers.

On Tuesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dive into the Colts’ signing of quarterback Nick Foles and running back Phillip Lindsay. The guys discuss the additions and what this means for the Colts. What does the signing of Foles signify? What will Lindsay’s role look like? What does each player bring to the team? All of those questions are answered.

Brandon and Andrew will also cover the rest of the news surrounding the Colts and give an update on the start of OTAs. Other roster moves were made to accommodate the Foles and Lindsay signings, and another running back joined the team this week as well.

After the Colts talk, the guys dive into all the news around the NFL. More free agent signings have taken place as OTAs begin, and the future location of the NFL Combine has been determined.

