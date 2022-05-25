Skip to main content

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Discusses Colts Signing Nick Foles, Phillip Lindsay

Brandon and Andrew look at what Foles and Lindsay can bring to the team as OTAs begin.

Offseason programs are now in full swing as teams across the NFL begin OTAs.

This phase of the offseason program includes 10 practices where full-contact is not allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Offseason programs conclude with a mandatory minicamp before teams depart for the summer until training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts began OTAs this week with almost 100% participation among their players. While new faces like Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, and Stephon Gilmore join established Colts like Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, and Darius Leonard, the roster-building process is never-ending.

This was evident these past couple weeks as the Colts added two more veterans who just so happen to be former Pro Bowlers.

On Tuesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dive into the Colts’ signing of quarterback Nick Foles and running back Phillip Lindsay. The guys discuss the additions and what this means for the Colts. What does the signing of Foles signify? What will Lindsay’s role look like? What does each player bring to the team? All of those questions are answered.

Brandon and Andrew will also cover the rest of the news surrounding the Colts and give an update on the start of OTAs. Other roster moves were made to accommodate the Foles and Lindsay signings, and another running back joined the team this week as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the Colts talk, the guys dive into all the news around the NFL. More free agent signings have taken place as OTAs begin, and the future location of the NFL Combine has been determined.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 offseason.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Lucas Oil Stadium Home of NFL Combine
News

NFL Combine to Stay at Home of Indianapolis Colts

By HH Staff8 hours ago
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) rushes by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Announce Addition Of Another Veteran RB

By Josh Carney9 hours ago
Quenton Nelson 2018 NFL Draft Re-Draft Lamar Jackson Saquon Barkley
News

When is Quenton Nelson Drafted in 2018 Re-Draft?

By HH Staff12 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nick Foles Provides Great Insurance for Colts QB Room

By Andrew Moore14 hours ago
USATSI_16956310
Film

4 Veteran Free Agents the Colts Should Look To Add Prior to Camp.

By Zach HicksMay 23, 2022
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) walks off the field after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Colts Sign Veteran QB To Two-Year Deal

By Josh CarneyMay 23, 2022
Indianapolis Colts offensive left guard Quenton Nelson waves after a road win at Tennessee in 2020.
News

Quenton Nelson could 'Break the Bank' with New Contract

By HH StaffMay 23, 2022
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

Colts' Star DB Named Team's Most Underrated Player

By Jake ArthurMay 23, 2022