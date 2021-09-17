September 17, 2021
PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts Vs. Rams Matchup

Brandon and Andrew go over the Colts’ Week Two Matchup with the Rams, including how the Colts’ offensive line can contain Aaron Donald, what Carson Wentz needs to do to attack the defense, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Author:
Publish date:

Week Two in the NFL is right around the corner and the Indianapolis Colts face another tough matchup on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams come to Lucas Oil Stadium after their win against the Chicago Bears, as the Colts look to rebound after a poor performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast previewed the Colts’ Week Two matchup against the Rams as the Colts try to get their first win of the season.

The guys went into detail on the showdown between the two teams and gave their opinions on a variety of topics. Will the Colts’ offensive line rebound and be able to contain defensive end Aaron Donald? How can Carson Wentz attack the Rams’ defense? And how will the Colts’ defense be able to knock quarterback Matthew Stafford off his game? They give all of those answers and more.

Andrew and Brandon also go through the Week Two slate of NFL games and give their picks for all of the matchups after a rough start to the Pick’em Challenge in Week One. You can follow along all year to see who predicts the most games correctly this season.

Every Wednesday episode ends with “Bad Beats with Brandon,” giving you all of the best betting picks for this weekend’s games.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the guys will preview and recap each game throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured all year long to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

