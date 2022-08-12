Skip to main content

A Colts Podcast Provides Update on Shaquille Leonard, Previews Colts vs. Bills

Brandon and Andrew recap Week 3 of Colts camp, take about what to watch for in Buffalo, dive into the Colts’ first depth chart, and more.

The hot days of camp are upon us as the Indianapolis Colts finished up Week 3 of training camp this week.

The Colts were in pads for three out of the four practices this week, getting physical and ramping up the intensity as preseason games draw near. The Colts will travel to western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills this Saturday to begin their preseason slate of games. Head coach Frank Reich has stated that he expects the starters to play around a quarter of football before bringing in the second and third string units.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into everything that happened over the past week at Colts camp. Andrew took in the action at Grand Park and provides insight into what transpired in Westfield. The guys gave details on how the wide receiver group is progressing, the defense looking formidable once again, an update on Shaquille Leonard and where he is at in his recovery, and much more.

With the first game of the Colts’ season coming up on Saturday, Brandon and Andrew also previewed Indy’s matchup against the Bills. While the win-loss record in the preseason does not matter, the focus will be on the performances of those in tight position battles and those trying to make the roster. The guys give you the things to keep an eye on Saturday afternoon and which players they expect to stand out.

After previewing the game, Brandon and Andrew looked at the first unofficial depth chart for the Colts, giving their thoughts on what stands out and what it might mean for the Colts moving forward.

As the Colts talk for this episode ends, the guys go over all of the news around the NFL from the past week and recap the season premiere of HBO’s Hard Knocks as the popular series follows the Detroit Lions throughout the preseason. If the first episode is any indication of how the rest of the season will go, Hard Knocks will be must-see television over the next few weeks.

With less than a week left to enter, do not forget to register for the A Colts Podcast ticket giveaway, as the guys are giving away two free tickets to the Colts vs. Lions game on August 20th at Lucas Oil Stadium! The winner will be announced on the next episode, August 16th. Make sure to listen to the episode to find out how to enter.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 season.

