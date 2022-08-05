A Colts Podcast Reveals Standouts Through Week 2 of Colts Camp

Training camp is now in full swing for the Indianapolis Colts as Week 2 of Colts Camp ends.

The Colts have been working on installing the playbook on both sides of the ball through the first two weeks. Players are getting used to the scheme and more familiar with their teammates each day. As the Colts head into next week, practice will shift from installation to narrowing down the playbook and getting down the core plays Indy will run throughout the season.

Week 2 in Westfield brought its fair share of highlights. From Matt Ryan dishing deep balls to Nyheim Hines to disruptive pass rushes by Yannick Ngakoue and DeForest Buckner, there has been plenty to talk about as the Colts settle in.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into everything that happened from the past week at Colts Camp. The guys have all of the information from Westfield for you to know exactly where the team is at. Talking points include updates on the wide receiver group and how they are progressing, how the Colts’ defense has been impressive early, insight on where the position battles currently stand, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also talked about the rest of the news surrounding the Indianapolis Colts, including the report that talks between Indy and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may be heating up. The guys give their thoughts on whether signing Beckham would be a good move and if he could help the team or not.

After the Colts talk, Brandon and Andrew recap all of the news around the NFL in what was a wild news cycle this week. From the Deshaun Watson situation to numerous extensions around the league, the NFL is dominating the news once again.

