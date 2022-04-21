PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dissects Gilmore Signing, Defensive Prospects

Brandon and Andrew are joined by Josh Carney to look into what Gilmore brings to the Colts’ defense and what prospects Indy could add in the NFL Draft on defense.

As April continues, the hype surrounding the NFL Draft rises by the day.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is only a week away, and fans everywhere cannot wait to see who will be joining their favorite team.

The same can be said about fans of the Indianapolis Colts. While the Colts do not possess a first-round pick in this year’s draft, they have plenty of opportunities to add quality players to the roster. General manager Chris Ballard does his best work on draft weekend, finding talent that can contribute to the team no matter the round.

But while the draft approaches, the Colts have been continuing to make moves in free agency, as well.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast broke down the impact of cornerback Stephon Gilmore joining the roster in Indy. Brandon and Andrew are joined by Horseshoe Huddle Deputy Editor Josh Carney to dissect the signing, including what Gilmore brings to the secondary and how it impacts the current state of the Colts’ defense.

The guys also continue their prep for the NFL Draft as they turn to the defensive side of the ball. Brandon, Andrew, and Josh take a look at the remaining needs on the Colts’ defense and how the draft could help solve these. Will the Colts add quality depth along the defensive line? How important is secondary help considering the Colts’ free agency moves? And where can we expect these picks to be made? All of those questions are answered.

After the draft talk, the guys dive into the rest of the Colts news from the past week and recap the latest episode of “With The Next Pick” with a focus on the Colts’ capologist Mike Bleum.

Finally, the episode ends with a recap on the major free agent moves around the NFL and the news around the league, including a trade demand by one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in football.

