A Colts Podcast: What to Make of Week 1 Tie vs. Texans

The good news is the Indianapolis Colts did not lose in Week 1. They also did not win, either.

The Colts tied the Houston Texans 20-20 at NRG Stadium. The Colts looked like the better team at times, but mistakes and unforced errors were the themes of the day. Indy could not capitalize on their opportunities and beat themselves for most of the afternoon.

Surprisingly, the Colts and Texans leave Week 1 tied in another category: Atop the division standings. Losses by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans mean the leaders of the AFC South boast a record of 0-0-1 at this time.

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into the contest to look at what exactly happened for the Colts down in Houston. Check out the latest episode below.

The guys examined the performance of the Colts, discussing a variety of topics from Week 1. Why did the Colts have so many self-inflicted mistakes? How did Matt Ryan do in his Colts’ debut? Is it time for the Colts to find a new kicker after Rodrigo Blankenship struggled once again? All of those questions and much more are debated and answered.

After dissecting the game, Brandon and Andrew move on to more Colts news regarding the two superstars from the Colts’ 2018 draft class. An update on Shaquille Leonard’s back injury is given, and the guys talk about Quenton Nelson’s record-breaking contract extension that was announced Saturday night.

Moving on from the Colts talk, it is time to recap the Week 1 slate of games which saw quite a few upsets around the NFL. News around the league follows to keep you up to date on everything else in the NFL from this past weekend.

Finally, the show ends with the Colts Player of the Week award going to a superstar that picked up right where he left off in 2021.

