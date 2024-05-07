PFF 'Loves' One Colts 2024 Draft Pick in Particular
The Indianapolis Colts are in offseason preparation mode after makingnine new selections in the 2024 NFL draft. While defensive end Laiatu Latu, offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini, and playmaking defender Jaylon Carlies were great selections, Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was given a prestigious award by Pro Football Focus.
In Trevor Sikkema's recent article on the 2024 NFL draft superlatives, Mitchell receives the "Best Offensive Skill Position Pick," award. Here is what Sikkema had to say in his breakdown of the Texas playmaker.
Mitchell was the 22nd-ranked player on my big board and the class' WR4. So for the Colts to grab him at pick No. 52 makes this an easy choice for my favorite offensive skill player selection. I also love it for the landing spot.
Indianapolis needed to get more dynamic and more vertical. Michael Pittman Jr. is a good “X” receiver, and Josh Downs is an ideal young slot option. But the Colts needed someone else on the outside who can win with athleticism. Mitchell gives them the potential for that and more. I believe he’s an instant contributor in year one.
Mitchell didn't leave Texas with the statistics that former teammate (now Kansas City Chiefs receiver) Xavier Worthy did (55 catches for 845 receiving yards and 11 TDs). However, Mitchell's size, speed, and incredible route-running could have a higher ceiling than Worthy's in the NFL. Also, Mitchell is a bigger target to throw to, giving Anthony Richardson more grace as he develops into a more pure passer.
While Worthy was no slouch with his hands, Mitchell was other-worldly in 2023. Per PFF, he graded at a phenomenal 89.4 drop grade and was as efficient as a pass-catcher can be with reeling in targets. He also shows versatility as a slot receiver, playing 94 snaps in the spot last season. Given his frame and elite athleticism, Mitchell could force multiple mismatches in Shane Steichen's offense on the outside or the slot.
How will Mitchell fit in with the receiving corps in Indianapolis? It's hard to imagine Mitchell not skyrocketing in this Colts offense. Richardson is such a dynamic presence that it will allow Mitchell's debut campaign to go smoother and faster. Not to mention, he's perfect in a scheme with Micheal Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs as pass-catchers.
It's far too early to tell how Mitchell's rookie season will turn out. But, with his athleticism, skills, and raw abilities, Mitchell has a chance to shine quickly and become something great. Getting a talent like Mitchell in the second round is a steal, we'll see how fast he can adjust to the NFL.
