Final Grades: Colts Boast Exciting 2024 Draft Class Full of Potential
The Indianapolis Colts have finished their 2024 NFL Draft. When it started, Indy had seven total picks, one in each of the seven rounds. However, to conclude, Indianapolis picked nine new players and put solid prospects into positions that desperately needed talent.
With a long and winding road that is the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, it’s time to dive into a brief breakdown of each grade for the individual Colts draft picks, as well as the overall grade for it all.
Round 1 (Pick 15) | Defensive End - Laiatu Latu (Grade: A-)
While Indy needed more help at cornerback, safety, and wide receiver, Chris Ballard couldn’t pass up the chance to take UCLA’s Laiatu Latu at No.15 overall. Latu dealt with a near career-ending neck injury but bounced back like it never happened to finish his time at UCLA.
In 2023, he grabbed 13.0 sacks, 49 tackles (21.5 for loss), and two interceptions off the defensive line. Not only is Latu efficient at pressuring quarterbacks (tied for third in FBS with 64 pressures), but he fits beautifully with other Colts edge rushers like Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Samson Ebukam. Indy hit a home run by getting a potential game-changer at the edge to complement a defense ready to improve in pass pressure.
Round 2 (Pick 52) | Wide Receiver - Adonai Mitchell (Grade: A-)
Some draft pundits had Texas playmaking pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell as a first-rounder. However, he would see his teammate Xavier Worthy go to the Kansas City Chiefs instead.
Despite the wait, it wasn’t long. Indianapolis was able to grab Latu in round one but still got a solid talent like Mitchell in round two. This came after they traded back with the Carolina Panthers from 46th to 52nd overall.
While Mitchell didn’t get his collegiate career going until transferring from Georgia in 2023, he saw last year as a chance to shine. Mitchell finished with 55 catches for 845 receiving yards (15.4 per catch) and 11 touchdowns. Mitchell will be a route-running technician who will fit in well with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce.
Round 3 (Pick 79) | Offensive Lineman - Matt Goncalves (Grade: B-)
The Colts saw high potential with Pittsburgh’s offensive tackle Matt Goncalves. It became apparent when they traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to get to 79th overall. The transaction was a smart move to continue adding more depth and talent to the offensive line, which has been tasked with protecting the franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson.
While Goncalves did struggle in 2023 with a toe injury that limited him to just three games, he’s also shown nothing but efficiency throughout his college career. With the 2023 season featuring multiple offensive line injuries, getting sure-fire potential like Goncalves on the depth chart is always important. It’s also worth noting that offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. can possibly mold a player like Goncalves.
Round 4 (Pick 117) | Center/Guard - Tanor Bortolini (Grade: A-)
One of the most athletic linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft, Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini fits multiple needs for the Colts. While he played center in 2023 for the Badgers, he’s also serviceable as a guard and will provide immediate depth.
The Colts have plenty of help at center behind Ryan Kelly but need more at guard, which is where Bortolini likely falls on the depth chart. The height of possibility for Bortolini lies either with starting at center when Kelly eventually retires, or taking the right guard position from Will Fries this year (or if he isn’t retained after 2024). With such high athleticism and the ability to switch positions on the offensive line, Bortolini is a great selection to pair with fellow rookie Goncalves.
Round 5 (Pick 142) | Wide Receiver/Returner - Anthony Gould (Grade: B-)
The Colts would use one of the picks acquired from the second-round Panthers trade to get another playmaker for Richardson. While Oklahoma State’s Anthony Gould isn’t the biggest pass-catcher, he fits the “explosive” grade that Indy wants on offense.
Gould played for the Beavers for four seasons and caught on in 2023 for his best campaign. He’d play 11 games, grab 44 catches for 718 receiving yards (16.3 per catch), and two receiving scores. However, he’s also a force in the return game, with 26 punts for 423 yards (16.3 per return), and two touchdowns. Look for Gould to make his biggest impact early on special teams.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 5 (Pick 151) | Linebacker - Jaylon Carlies (Grade: B)
The Colts needed safety help coming into the draft. While it’s risky to wait until round five to address a roster need, Indianapolis is still getting a talented and versatile player with Missouri’s Jaylon Carlies.
At Missouri, Carlies played in several areas as a safety. In 687 total snaps, he saw action as a linebacker (167 snaps), slot cover defender (150), and free safety (326). He finished with career stats of 220 tackles, nine interceptions, and three fumbles forced.
Despite playing safety at Missouri, the Colts will use Carlies at linebacker. This isn’t much of a surprise given his versatility and experience with the position. Last year, Indianapolis signed long-time safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., immediately converting him to a cover linebacker where he made more of an impact. Putting Carlies at linebacker gives Indy another ball-hawk to help Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed when coverage calls.
Round 5 (Pick 164) | Defensive Back - Jaylin Simpson (Grade: B+)
The Colts decided to pick safeties back-to-back and were able to do so here at 164th overall in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who took Indy’s 155th overall. The Colts used the 164th pick in round five to bring Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson to Gus Bradley’s defense.
Simpson is impressive with technique but isn’t the most athletic safety in the draft. He can remedy the lack of athleticism, however, by providing a spark for the Colts’ pass coverage. In 2023, Simpson grabbed four interceptions, three passes defended, and an impressive 87.4 coverage grade per Pro Football Focus. This is a good pick for Indianapolis, as Simpson’s skills will put him with the cornerback room to compete.
With how smooth Simpson is in coverage, this is an interesting position switch for a Colts team that needs cornerback depth. Simpson is of the faster variety and can possibly keep up with the speedier receivers. We’ll see how Colts defensive backs coach Ron Milus trains the Auburn product, and if he can be morphed into a solid cornerback.
Round 6 (Pick 201) | Cornerback - Micah Abraham (Grade: C-)
For Indianapolis to wait so long to finally select a true cornerback in the draft shows their confidence in JuJu Brents, Kenny Moore II, Dallis Flowers, and Jaylon Jones as a unit. But, the selection of Micah Abraham from Marshall is a curious one.
Abraham has solid numbers to show for his time with the Thundering Herd. In five seasons, he grabbed 150 tackles, 12 interceptions, and 42 passes defended. However, when facing Conference USA and Sun Belt-level competition these numbers are expected for an NFL-level corner. Where the worry lies is his low-level athleticism and lack of size.
It’s encouraging to see the 4.43-second speed, but agility, size, strength, and arm length all fall well below the general preferences for the Colts. This selection doesn’t make much sense at this junction, so we’ll see how it pans out for Indianapolis in the long-term.
Round 7 (Pick 234) | Defensive Tackle - Jonah Laulu (Grade: D+)
The Colts finished their 2024 NFL Draft by selecting defensive tackle Jonah Laulu out of Oklahoma. While the seventh round can be for random potential picks and dart throws, Indy selecting a defensive tackle doesn’t fit the roster needs.
It’s fair to call Laulu somewhat versatile, as he saw different roles on the defensive front than tackle. But, Laulu has shown ineptitude at tackling and has never truly made much of an impact in his college career.
The shining star with this pick is his incredible athleticism, which could throw this grade into a complete frenzy if it helps him develop. Currently, the defensive tackle room has DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Raekwon Davis, Adetomiwa Adebawore, and Taven Bryan. Look for Indy to move Laulu around to multiple positions on the front.
The Final Grade: B+
Indianapolis finished the draft with nine total picks after dealing a few trades. Indy’s front office can be proud of what they were able to accomplish with the selections they had. The Colts addressed needs at edge rusher, wide receiver, safety, and offensive line during the seven rounds.
While Indianapolis was close to an A grade overall, the final two picks and lack of getting a better prospect at cornerback hold it back. It was smart for the Colts to double-dip at offensive line and safety, but the cornerback room could have used more than fifth and sixth-rounders to help them in exchange for one of the selections (third round to fifth). Despite this, the Colts are in a better position than before the draft and will look to hit the ground running with as many rookies as they can for the 2024 season.
