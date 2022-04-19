Selection Of Underwhelming EDGE Tabbed As Colts' Worst Draft Pick In Last 5 Years

After landing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, Edge defender Ben Banogu has struggled to find his footing in the NFL. Now, he has a tough distinction hanging over him, according to Bleacher Report.

Three seasons, just 34 games and 2.5 career sacks later, it's safe to say the Indianapolis Colts' selection of EDGE defender Ben Banogu in the 2019 NFL Draft hasn't gone well.

After a promising career at TCU where he was a true sack artist in the pass-happy Big 12, Banogu has struggled to catch on with the Colts and now holds the distinction as the franchise's worst pick in the last five years, according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport.

Taking a look at the worst pick of the last five years by all 32 teams, Davenport settled on Banogu for Indianapolis despite some stronger cases dating back to the 2017 NFL Draft with the likes of Quincy Wilson, Parris Campbell, and even Malik Hooker and Tarrel Basham (the top half of the 2017 NFL Draft class was awful for the Colts).

Now entering his fourth and final season under contract with the Colts, it's now or never for Banogu, especially under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Though Ben Banogu holds a spot on the Indianapolis Colts roster, he doesn't have much of a shot to climb the depth chart. Banogu had three years to contribute on the edge and logged just 19 tackles, three for loss, 2.5 sacks and 11 pressures through 34 games. He's gone inactive as a healthy scratch for several weeks over the past two campaigns. Last year, the Colts drafted edge-rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo in the first and second rounds, respectively. Indianapolis also acquired pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who has experience in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme, and re-signed Tyquan Lewis. Even if Banogu makes the final roster, he's unlikely to make much of an impact in a reserve role. After suiting up for all 16 outings in 2019, the TCU product has played just 168 defensive snaps since 2020.

Banogu has certainly struggled to figure it out in the NFL with the Colts, and when he's actually been on the field he's given the Colts seemingly nothing from a pass rush perspective.

That said, it's hard to see Banogu as the selection for the Colts' worst draft pick of the last five years when compared to someone like Quincy Wilson, who went 46th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, played just 20 games for the Colts in three seasons, recording two interceptions, and has been out of the league since 2020 after a short stint with the New York Jets.

Wilson's selection at No. 46 overall that year saw him come off the board ahead of cornerbacks such as Ahkello Witherspoon, Chidobe Awuzie and Cameron Sutton, all three of whom have carved out nice careers in the NFL.

Though Banogu is still on the roster and has a chance to contribute in 2022 now that Bradley is in charge of the defense, he's still been a disappoitnnemt overall for the Colts, who spent a premium draft pick on him, drafting the TCU product over receivers such as AJ Brown and DK Metcalf, ultimately forcing the pick of Parris Campbell just 10 picks later.

Have thoughts on Ben Banogu being named the Colts' worst draft pick in 5 years by Bleacher Report? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.