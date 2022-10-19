'Biggest Trait' that got Alec Pierce Drafted by Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce announced himself to the rest of the NFL with his game-winning catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

When the Colts were looking for another weapon to help ease the load on wide receiver Michael Pittman, they focused in on Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce. The Colts selected him with their first available pick (No. 53 overall).

When it came to skills to like about Pierce, there was a lot to choose from. He was one of the top performers at the NFL Combine measuring 6'3 and 211 pounds. Pierce had a 4.41 forty-yard dash, and his explosive numbers were some of the best at the event with a 40.5-inch vertical leap and 129-inch standing broad jump.

Pierce's 129" vertical placed him No. 1 among all wide receivers at the NFL Combine.

Despite the physical gifts, or maybe because of them, offensive coordinator discussed a different skill that helped Pierce stand out during the evaluation process.

"Seeing him in college, that’s what he did," said Brady on Pierce's ability to beat press coverage. "That was like his biggest trait that we noticed. It was like it didn’t matter who – there were even some good defenders covering him. He just has a knack of winning at the line of scrimmage because he has a great release and then he has great ball skills when the ball is in the air whether it’s putting himself in good position on the defender or just elevating and he has strong hands and making a play."

"He has translated that even here at the next level, which is good to see."



Brady also credits wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne with microwaving Pierce's development early in his career.

"A lot of it on the field, and I’m sure they do a lot in the classroom," said Brady of Wayne's impact on Pierce. "You could just see the teaching of – how the defender is playing him, certain leverage, is he a hard jab guy at the line of scrimmage, when is he going to open up his hips? Things of that nature, helping him accelerate his growth in that way. You can see just the confidence of Alec (Pierce) as a rookie, that he feels like he can just go out there and execute."

Pierce didn't have a catch the first-two weeks of the season, but he's still fifth among rookies in the NFL in receiving yards with 271. With roughly half the snaps of starters Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell through six games, Brady expects that gap to shrink as the season wears on.

"Just continue having him grow, not throwing too much at him at one time," said Brady of Pierce's relatively light load. "But obviously he’s earning more and more reps as we go. We’ve got a long season and as long as he continues progressing, we’re finding ways to continue putting him on the field. But I think Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.) and Parris (Campbell) are doing a great job as well."

Despite playing just 208 snaps compared to 369 from Campbell and 373 from Pittman, Pierce is second on the team in receiving yards.

Pierce is earning more reps indeed.