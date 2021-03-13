Bleacher Report Predicts Indianapolis Colts to Make 'Bold' Splash in Free Agency

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of cap space ahead of free agency. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon predicts the Colts to be 'bold' in free agency.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard doesn't seem to be a guy that is "bold," per say. That didn't faze Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, who projects the Colts and their even-keeled general manager to be bold and hand out a massive contract to a veteran wide receiver in free agency.

Gagnon projects Ballard and the Colts to make a major splash by handing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a contract worth roughly $20 million a year.

"As soon as Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were tagged by the Buccaneers and Bears, respectively, Detroit Lions impending free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay became the belle of the ball on that market.

"No other receiver on the verge of free agency has the combination of potential and accomplishments possessed by the big, oft-dominant two-time 1,000-yard wideout. There are some durability concerns after he missed all but five games in 2020, but he's also relatively gently used at 27.

"Somebody will make him very rich next week, and I'm thinking that somebody is most likely to be an Indianapolis Colts team that will want to pull out all the stops in what might be a make-or-break year with new quarterback Carson Wentz.

"Wentz is joining a Colts team that just lost left tackle Anthony Castonzo to retirement and might also lose fading 31-year-old top receiver T.Y. Hilton on the free-agent market. Golladay would at least represent an upgrade over Hilton for Indy's fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons.

"Considering the cap-loaded Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets, Patriots, Dolphins and Washington Football Team should also be expected to compete for Golladay's services, Indy will have to be uncharacteristically aggressive in its pursuit.

"But general manager Chris Ballard has shown a willingness to be flexible and take chances the last couple of offseasons (see: trades for Wentz and DeForest Buckner), and the Colts don't have a lot of other work to do as they squat on nearly $50 million in projected cap space.

"All those other potential suitors except the Jets and Pats have strong No. 1 alternatives at the wide receiver position, and New York and New England have more work to do across the board than Indy.

"Because the demand is there, I'm expecting the Colts to hand Golladay a deal worth at least $20 million per year."

Though Golladay makes a ton of sense fit-wise for the Colts, knowing that he's the "belle of the ball" at receiver in free agency makes it tough to see Ballard and the Colts backing up the brinks truck for the 27-year-old receiver.

Historically, Ballard is smart with his money when spending on free agent pass catchers. In fact, the Colts have handed out just one deal in free agency worth $20 million or more, and that was to veteran QB Phillip Rivers last season on a one-year, $25 million deal.

During his tenure as Colts' GM, Ballard has handed out a $10 million contract to Devin Funchess, $6.75 million per year to former tight end Eric Ebron, and a $5 million deal to former wide receiver Ryan Grant.

Spending big on pass catcher is something Ballard just doesn't do, therefore I can't see Golladay joining the blue and white on a deal that would make him the third-highest paid wide receiver behind Atlanta's Julio Jones and Dallas' Amari Cooper.

