Bleacher Report Predicts Veteran TE Could Be Surprise Cut

With a cut down to a 53-man roster looming, one veteran tight end on the Colts' roster could be a surprise cut, one Bleacher Report analyst shockingly predicts.

Jack Doyle a late training camp cut? No way.

Not according to Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay.

In a recent piece predicting one surprise cut for each franchise, Kay shockingly predicted that one Jack Doyle could be a late camp cut, saving the franchise $4 million under the salary cap.

Here's what Kay had to say about Doyle potentially being cut:

The Colts have a decent amount of talent at the tight end position right now, with Jack Doyle penciled in as the starter, Mo Alie-Cox serving as the No. 2 option and promising rookie Kylen Granson entering the mix after being selected No. 127 overall. The depth behind Doyle could entice Indianapolis to release the 31-year-old, who has never quite panned out as a pass-catching playmaker since entering the league. He's shown plenty of promise—notably in 2017 when he hauled in 80 receptions for 680 yards and four touchdowns—but is coming off a disappointing season during which he caught just 23 balls for 251 yards. That kind of production makes it difficult to justify paying Doyle almost $6 million for the upcoming season. Releasing him would save around $4 million, plus clear the way for the younger Alie-Cox, 27, and Granson, 23, to take on bigger roles in the offense.

For starters, there's no way the Colts will cut Doyle. Citing the depth, the way Kay does, it's quite accurate.

Yes, Mo Alie-Cox is experienced and Kylen Granson has high upside, but it's inaccurate to cite those two as decent depth at the moment, especially with Granson not taking a single snap in the league yet.

Doyle is too much of a factor in the offense to be a surprise cut, especially when considering the Colts won't need to save cap space in 2021, heading into the season - as of now - with $22 million in cap space.

Where Kay really takes an odd angle is stating that Doyle having never quite panned out as a tight end in the NFL. Doyle, who has never quite held down a No. 1 tight end role during his time in Indianapolis, has quietly hauled in 266 career passes for 2,427 yards and 21 touchdowns in eight seasons.

Doyle has been a consistent, productive tight end for the Colts. Sure, 2020 was a down year for the veteran, but 2021 projects to be a big season for Doyle. He'll have a clear role as the No. 1 tight end catching passes from a new QB in Carson Wentz who enjoys throwing to his tight ends.

There's just simply no way Doyle is a roster casualty this year. Kay is way off base.

