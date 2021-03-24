Bleacher Report Reveals 1 Move Colts Should Still Make

With it being a relatively quiet free agency period once again for the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard, Bleacher Report reveals one move the franchise should make

While Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has added some bargain bin veterans and re-signed two key Colts in free agency, the franchise still has a couple of glaring holes as the NFL calendar enters Week 2.

Though the Colts have added veterans Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport at tackle to try and provide depth an experience in the large hole the retirement of Anthony Castonzo made at left tackle, the hole hasn't been completely plugged.

Neither has the hole at defensive end been plugged by Ballard. The general manager did add Isaac Rochell in free agency, but he's a rotational piece at best.

Knowing that there are still holes to fill on the Colts' roster, Bleacher Report highlighted one move the Colts should still make in free agency.

Bleacher Report identified Justin Houston as the one move the Colts and Chris Ballard should still make in free agency.

"All in all, Justin Houston's two years with the Indianapolis Colts have been a success with 69 total tackles and 19 sacks. But the 32-year-old's numbers were down in 2020 relative to the season before, so much so that the team allowed him to test the waters of free agency.

"Well, the first week of free agency has come and gone, and while most of the big-name pass-rushers have found new homes (or stayed in their old ones), Houston is still looking for work.

"That opens the door for a reunion.

"It's not so much a matter of money. The Colts have plenty of that. Their $35.9 million in cap space ranks third in the league.

"Partly it's a matter of need, especially after watching Denico Autry sign with the rival Tennessee Titans. And partly it's a matter of familiarity. Houston knows the defensive scheme and had eight sacks even in last year's "down" season.

"Indy can't afford to enter the 2021 campaign with Ben Banogu and Isaac Rochell as the starting defensive ends."

The money is definitely there for the Colts to bring back Houston at a discounted rate compared to the $11.5 million average annual salary he was making the last two years. The production is there too for Houston, even if 2020 was considered a "down" year.

There's really no issue with bringing Houston back. He's a veteran, experienced in the system, a leader in the locker room and could be relatively cheap for the snaps and production he'll provide.

Buzz surrounding a Houston reunion in Indianapolis has been nearly non-existent to date. We'll see if that changes in the coming days and weeks with the Colts desperately needing a veteran starter off the edge.