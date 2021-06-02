Bleacher Report Urges Colts to Trade for Star TE

While the roster appears set for the Indianapolis Colts months away from training camp, it's never too late to tinker. Bleacher Report eyes a move for a former Carson Wentz favorite as a way to bolster the weapons around the new QB.

A few months after coming to terms on a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz, could Chris Ballard and his charges reconnect with the Eagles to acquire another former star?

In a piece published Tuesday identifying one final move each team needs to make ahead of the 2021 season, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay urges the Colts to get Wentz a familiar weapon, trading for Eagles' star tight end Zach Ertz.

Here's what Kay had to say about a potential Colts-Eagles trade for Ertz:

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason and will now try to rehabilitate the former Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback under the guidance of head coach and former Eagles coordinator Frank Reich. The Colts would be wise to bring in another former Eagle in tight end Zach Ertz. While Indy does have some weapons Wentz can utilize—like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton and Nyheim Hines—they don't have a ton of receiving talent at tight end. Mo Alie-Cox led Colts tight ends with just 394 receiving yards last season. The 30-year-old Ertz is no longer the same Pro Bowler he was a few years ago, of course. "Having talked to teams, and in part because of his health issues, most say Ertz looks heavier, stiffer and slower now than he did in his prime," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. Still, trading for Ertz would provide Wentz with a familiar target while injecting some additional receiving talent into the tight end room.

There is no denying the fact that Ertz has lost at least a step on the field, falling slightly from his impressive run from 2015 to 2019 that saw him put up elite-level tight end numbers with the Eagles - most of which came with Wentz as his quarterback.

While his 2020 was abysmal due to injuries and an offensive scheme that fell apart top to bottom, Ertz could be a buy-low option for the Colts that could give the franchise one of the better tight end rooms in the AFC, let alone the NFL.

However, there's very little chance Ballard and the Colts trade a 2022 draft pick or two to the Eagles for Ertz, considering the draft capital sent to the Eagles already for Wentz. Add in the price tag - salary wise - for Ertz at this point, and the Colts would be better off waiting to see if the Eagles cut him loose as a post-June 1 cap casualty.

If the Eagles don't cut him and trade him elsewhere, no harm no foul for the Colts.

