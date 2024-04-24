NFL Insider Believes Colts Could Be Landing Spot for Star Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts begin their 2024 NFL Draft tomorrow and have multiple areas on the roster to address. One of the biggest, if not the most important, is wide receiver. While Indianapolis could add a promising pass-catcher in the draft, there's also a chance one could be acquired in a trade.
According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, the Colts are one of two teams he believes have the best chance of landing star San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Jeremiah posted on X: "Looking at possible teams for an Aiyuk trade and I keep coming back to the same two- Colts & Jags."
The Jacksonville Jaguars already picked up former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis in free agency, but lost Calvin Ridley to the Tennessee Titans. Given the void Ridley is leaving, this makes sense if they can put forth the proper compensation. Honestly, it feels like something the Jaguars would execute more than Indianapolis.
Aiyuk is coming off arguably his best year with 75 catches for 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. However, if the Colts were to make the trade, a new contract would be expected for Aiyuk, who could command over $25 million on an average annual value basis. With how much money Indianapolis has already spent retaining their best players, this doesn't sound like a Chris Ballard move.
It is intriguing to think of what a player like Aiyuk could do with Shane Steichen's offense. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, and wideouts like Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs would all enjoy Aiyuk on the roster. But don't expect this type of trade to happen. On top of the money that Aiyuk would be owed, Indy likely would have to trade draft capital.
It will be something to monitor as the Colts prepare to select the next generation of talent in the upcoming days.
