BREAKING: Colts to Open Season Against Texans in Week 1

The Colts will open the season against the Houston Texans in Week 1.

The NFL schedule gets announced on Thursday night but we're already beginning to learn what the early portion of the Indianapolis Colts' season will look like.

Earlier, it was announced that the Colts would host the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3 for their home opener, and now we know that the Colts will kick off the season in Week 1 down in Texas against the AFC South division rival Houston Texans.

The game is a 1:00pm ET kickoff at NRG Stadium.

It's not yet known how much the Colts' starters will play during the preseason, so this division matchup means Colts fans will be seeing many of their new players such at Matt Ryan, Alec Pierce, Yannick Ngakoue, and Stephon Gilmore in earnest for the first time.

What better way than to do it while attempting to get a 1-0 lead in the division?

The Texans continue to undergo a change following the trade of former quarterback Deshaun Watson as they officially usher in the Davis Mills Era.

The official NFL schedule release is Thursday night at 8:00pm ET.

What do you think of this matchup? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

