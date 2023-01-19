OC With Peyton Manning Ties Earns HC Interview Request From Colts

General manager Chris Ballard has been casting a wide net in his search for the next coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Ballard said the search would be extensive as they try to find the next man to lead the Colts. As of Thursday morning, the Colts had 11 candidates for their head coaching vacancy. They added a 12th Thursday afternoon.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts have requested to interview Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching job. Callahan has been the offensive coordinator for the Bengals since 2019 under head coach Zac Taylor.

Callahan has grown up around coaching his entire life. His father, Bill, has been coaching in college or the NFL since 1980. Bill was the head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders from 2002-2003, leading them to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII. Bill currently serves as the offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Callahan has coached in the NFL for 13 years, starting with the Denver Broncos in 2010. Callahan was quickly promoted from coaching assistant to offensive quality control coach, to offensive assistant, to offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach over a five-year span.

Callahan's time with the Broncos overlapped with that of former Colts' great Peyton Manning. The two worked closely together in Denver, forming a very close relationship with one another. Manning spoke highly of Callahan back in 2015.

"I mentioned Brian Callahan because he has been huge for me this year," Manning said before Super Bowl 50. "He's going to be a top offensive coordinator, maybe a head coach like his dad, at some point in the near future."

Callahan moved on from the Broncos in 2016, spending the next two seasons as the quarterbacks coach with the Detroit Lions. Callahan helped quarterback Matthew Stafford to finish among the top 10 in touchdown passes, passing yards, completions, and completion percentage.

Callahan then moved on to spend one season with the Raiders in 2018, where he worked with quarterback Derek Carr. Carr posted a then career-high in passing yards and completion percentage during the 2018 season.

After that season with the Raiders, Callahan was hired by Taylor to be the offensive coordinator for the Bengals. Since his arrival, the Bengals have become one of the most explosive units in the entire NFL. His work with quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and wide receiver Tee Higgins has made the Bengals a potent offense looking for a second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

Callahan has been moving up the coaching ladder for years and looks ready to take the reins as a head coach. With the backing of Manning, that could help his case to owner Jim Irsay as he looks for the next man to lead his franchise.

Will Callahan impress enough to be the next head coach of the Colts? Time will tell as the search continues.

