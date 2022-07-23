The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up to begin training camp next week. All eyes are on Matt Ryan and what the veteran can accomplish under head coach Frank Reich.

However, the Colts are still adding arrows to their defensive quiver, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Byron Cowart has been claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots.

"Colts claimed former Patriots’ DT Byron Cowart off waivers," Schefter tweeted.

Cowart, 26, is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle whom the Patriots drafted in the fifth round out of Maryland back in 2019. He only appeared in five games as a rookie, totaling two tackles.

Cowart went on to start 14 games for the Patriots in Year 2, totaling 27 tackles (14 solo) and a sack. From there, a back injury derailed his 2021 campaign, as the Patriots placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open the season.

He never saw the roster again.

If healthy, Cowart brings some solid experience playing in Bill Belichick's scheme to the table in Indianapolis. Is it a game-changing move for this defense?

Obviously not, but Cowart could end up being a sneaky value addition in the grand scheme of things, provided he's fully vanquished that back injury.

