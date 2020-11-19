SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Can You Smell What ‘Rec Spec’ is Cooking?

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s quite the sports world when a nerdy spectacled NFL kicker nicknamed “Rec Spec” can hook up with an iconic wrestling bad boy known back in the day as “Nature Boy.”

Indianapolis Colts rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship met Ric Flair while in college at Georgia, the state where the retired professional wrestler resides. Come to find out, Blankenship was one of Flair’s favorite Bulldogs.

“I went to his 70th birthday party (last year), so we kind of keep in touch here and there, even since then,” a smiling Blankenship said on Tuesday.

Ric "Nature Boy" Flair poses before a 1979 wrestling match in Greenville, S.C.
Ric Flair, "The Nature Boy," before a 1979 match.Alan DeVorsey/USA TODAY Sports

That explains why Blankenship, who launched a new merchandise line on Friday, turned to several friends including Flair to get the word out.

“So part of trying to promote it and get people interested in it – we reached out to a few people that I know and were just trying to have them help in any way they can if they like the merchandise, then we send them some,” he said. “We asked them just to put it out on their social media to try and help promote it.

“(Flair) was someone that I thought had a pretty large following, so I said, ‘Hey would you mind doing me a favor and helping me out with my merchandise?’ He was all for it. That’s kind of how that unfolded there.”

Doesn’t that just fit the off-the-wall, unique persona of Blankenship, a 23-year-old kicker who has a youthful exuberance about his interests, which includes LEGOS. As it turns out, he’s become a fan of professional wrestling, too, after attending Flair’s surprise birthday bash along with quarterback Jake Fromm, another of the wrestler’s favorites.

Blankenship laughed repeatedly when asked about the bond. Flair, a muscular and macho 6-1 and 243 pounds in the ring for four decades through 2011, was known for pounding opponents and humiliating them with a wave of his blond hair. Blankenship is the same height, but roughly 60 spindly pounds lighter.

The two enjoyed chatting before Georgia games.

“I was a little bit of a fan,” Blankenship said of wrestling. “I definitely know about Rick Flair. I definitely know about ‘The Rock’ (Dwayne Johnson), and now ‘The Rock’ is doing a lot of other stuff.”

Johnson has become more of a household name as a movie actor.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a football player before becoming a wrestler and now popular movie actor.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a college football player before becoming a professional wrestler and movie actor.Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, I definitely was kind of drawn into that (wrestling) world a little bit because of ‘The Rock’ and his past, being a former football player, then going into WWE, and then everything he’s doing now with his acting and all that other stuff. So, yeah, I definitely was a little bit of a fan, but I definitely got more a little bit more immersed in it after going to (Flair’s) birthday party and seeing a lot of those other big-named guys of his time there. It was really cool.”

So to steal a famous line from “The Rock,” and channeling it toward the new merchandise line, “Can you smell what ‘Rec Spec’ is cooking?’

Perhaps it’s merely a matter of time before “The Rock” is wearing Blankenship stuff? The kicker laughs again.

“Oh, I don’t know about that,” Blankenship said. “We’ll see. Maybe another step to climb to get to him with that. That would be awesome.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: Four Questions About Colts' Sunday Foe, the Green Bay Packers

The Indianapolis Colts host quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a Green Bay Packers team tied for the NFC’s best record. PackerCentral’s Bill Huber provides inside insight on the G-Men.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Make PFF's 'NFL Week 10 Team of the Week'

The offensive linemen were among several Indianapolis Colts receiving favorable grades in road triumph at Tennessee.

Jake Arthur

by

LyndseyMarie

Inside AFC South: Defining Moment

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on what moment stands out so far.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Running Back Nyheim Hines Has Been Continual Fantasy Football Conundrum

One week, the Indianapolis Colts give Nyheim Hines touches and he produces. Then the next, he doesn’t get the ball. What are perplexed NFL fantasy owners to do? Pick up the running back or not?

Jake Arthur

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Titans

In deference to oft-uttered coach speak, the Indianapolis Colts did make key plays in all three phases in Thursday’s win over the Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

How Colts Systematically Took Apart Titans

An Indianapolis Colts offense that had sputtered just four days earlier turned to the no-huddle approach to dismantle the Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Stun Titans, Take First in AFC South

The Indianapolis Colts scored 24 consecutive points in a 34-17 road victory over the Tennessee Titans to seize first place in the division.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Week 10: Division Lead on Line in Primetime

The Titans lead the AFC South Division by one game over the Colts entering Thursday night’s showdown in Nashville, Tenn.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard on Titans Workhorse Derrick Henry: 'He's a Defensive End Playing Running Back'

An improved Indianapolis Colts defense faces 2019 NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Fantasy Week 10: Who Starts at Titans?

A short week for the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans gets fantasy started in primetime on Thursday in “Music City.”

Jake Arthur