Carney: 2021 Colts' 53-Man Roster Prediction (Final Version)

With preseason in the books, the Horseshoe Huddle staff takes its final shot at predicting the Indianapolis Colts' final 53-man roster. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

Finally, the preseason has come to an end for the Indianapolis Colts, who have dealt with a number of serious injuries and COVID-19 issues throughout the summer in Westfield.

After going 3-0 in the preseason, the Colts, general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone find themselves needing to get the roster cut down to 53 players prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

With that, I decided to take my final crack at predicting the 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Let's dive in.

Offense (25)

Quarterback (3) — Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley (Sam Ehlinger placed on IR)

Though Carson Wentz landing on the COVID-19 list two weeks prior to the start of the 2021 regular season, the only real change I have is the swapping of veteran backup Brett Hundley with Sam Ehlinger for the No. 3 QB job.

Ehlinger sprained his ACL in the preseason finale against the Lions and is expected to miss at least four weeks. Though he is expected to make a full recovery this season, I think the injury offers the Colts a great opportunity to place him on IR and stash him for the entire season while elevating an experienced backup like Hundley to the No. 3 job, just in case the COVID-19 issues under center with Wentz carry on throughout the season.

© Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Running Backs (4) — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson

The top three are locked into place with Taylor, Hines and Mack expected to hold down key roles for the Colts in 2021. The real surprise here is that I decided to go with Deon Jackson as the fourth running back after keeping Benny LeMay last time.

While I don't think LeMay or Jackson for that matter beats out Jordan Wilkins outright, I am projecting Wilkins to be dealt for a 2022 draft pick prior to Tuesday's deadline, allowing the Colts to recoup some draft capital while keeping a young running back that they clearly like.

It still remains a win-win, in my eyes.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wide Receiver (6) — Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal, Michael Strachan, Dezmon Patmon, Ashton Dulin (T.Y. Hilton on IR)

The neck injury to T.Y. Hilton is a significant blow to the Colts' 53-man roster and overall outlook on offense with Wentz under center. However, it gives Indianapolis a chance to keep two young, intriguing receivers in Michael Strachan and Dezmon Patmon, as well as special teams ace Ashton Dulin while placing Hilton on injured reserve, at least for the first three weeks.

It remains to be seen how long Hilton will be out, but the injury elevates Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal into larger roles, which should be exciting for Colts fans.

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tight Ends (3) — Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

Pretty chalk here at tight end once again. I debated keeping tight end Farrod Green over a sixth receiver, but in light of the T.Y. Hilton injury, I simply couldn't bring myself to do that.

The trio of Doyle, Alie-Cox and Granson will get a ton of snaps in 2021, meaning it would be pointless for me to try and keep Green as a fourth tight end that won't see many offensive snaps.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Linemen (9) — Julien Davenport, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith, Chris Reed, Will Holden, Will Fries, Danny Pinter (Eric Fisher on reserve/PUP)

With Sam Tevi out for the year and placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL, the tackle position becomes a bit clearer for the Indianapolis Colts.

Julie'n Davenport will be the starter at left tackle come Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, while Will Holden hangs on to a 53-man roster spot as a swing tackle, at least until Eric Fisher is healthy and ready to go.

Inside, the depth is terrific as Chris Reed would likely be a starter with a number of other teams, while Will Fries and Danny Pinter are very intriguing positionally versatile interior linemen.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Defense (25)

Defensive Linemen (10) — Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Andrew Brown, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chris Williams (Dayo Odeyingbo on reserve/PUP)

Here's my first real change in my final version.

I found it so hard to cut one of Chris Williams and Andrew Brown, so I just decided to keep both, giving the Colts significant depth along the defensive line.

I would keep an eye on Tyquan Lewis though come cutdown day, considering he's reportedly dealing with an injury that could keep him out for some weeks. Obviously if he has to hit injured reserve that significantly changes things.

Right now though, I love the depth and upside the defensive line as a whole has. Well done here by Chris Ballard.

Linebackers (5) — Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow

I ended up cutting Matthew Adams here to keep an extra defensive lineman. That was a tough decision, considering how good Adams is on special teams, but the Colts invested in Jordan Glasgow to be that guy; now it's time to give him a true shot at it.

© Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cornerbacks (6) — Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, TJ Carrie, Marvell Tell III, Isaiah Rodgers

I just can't fathom the Colts cutting Marvell Tell III right now. He's useful on special teams and has the ability to play boundary corner, slot corner, or box safety in the NFL. That type of versatility should allow him to stick, regardless of him having a less-than-impressive training camp.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Safeties (4) — Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, George Odum, Andre Chachere

Chachere is the only real surprise here, though that shouldn't be considered a surprise at this point. He's been really good this summer.

While I left both Chachere and Odum off of my original 53-man prediction, Odum has had a great camp, as has Chachere, who has emerged as the true free safety backup being Julian Blackmon.

He's made plays seemingly every day in camp and is really standing out at the position. Plus, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has praised him and his versatility multiple times. He's sticking.

It was tough to cut rookie Shawn Davis, but he just doesn't cut it as a tackler, which concerns me on special teams.

Specialists (3)

Kicking Game (3) — Rodrigo Blankenship, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes

Chalk again. I'm sure you're frustrated you read this far, but thank you once again!

NOTABLE COLTS CUTS

WR DeMichael Harris, TE Farrod Green, DE Isaac Rochell, DT Taylor Stallworth, S Sean Davis, S Shawn Davis, LB Malik Jefferson, LB Matthew Adams

Have thoughts on my final 53-man roster prediction for the Indianapolis Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

