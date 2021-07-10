Carson Wentz, Frank Reich Listed among NFL QB-HC Duos Under Most Pressure

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com listed Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Frank Reich among the QB-HC duos under the most pressure in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts are a popular pick to make a playoff run in the AFC this upcoming season.

They've got a new quarterback who, at his best, could help get them over the hump. They have some young playmakers on offense and just as many on defense. They also have a highly reputable coaching staff and front office pulling the strings.

However, those expectations don't come without pressure.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks recently listed Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Frank Reich as one of the NFL's quarterback-head coach duos facing the most pressure in 2021.

Rank 3 | Indianapolis Colts | Carson Wentz and Frank Reich Perhaps a change of scenery and a familiar voice will help Wentz recapture the magic that made him an MVP front-runner with the Eagles in 2017. The veteran quarterback steps into a Super Bowl-ready offense in Indianapolis, with a beefy line and an underrated set of perimeter playmakers boasting big-play potential. In addition, Wentz is supported by an elite defense that stymies opponents and easy scoring chances with turnovers. If Reich -- who served as Wentz's offensive coordinator in Philadelphia in 2016 and '17 -- can get the veteran quarterback to embrace his role as a game manager on a team that is built to make a run, the Colts could surge to the top of the AFC as the most complete squad in the league.

The Colts made the risky move this offseason of trading two early draft picks for Wentz, who is coming off of a season where his performance got him benched late in the year.

Reich was Wentz's offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles when Wentz was playing arguably the best football of his career, so naturally, the Colts were an ideal landing spot for the beleaguered QB.

Sure, Colts general manager Chris Ballard (and owner Jim Irsay) were in agreeance to make this move, but it was Reich vouching for Wentz that really moved the gears.

Luckily, things are set up pretty well for Wentz in order to smooth things out.

The Colts have what's been known for a few years as a great offensive line with a really good run game and a group of pass-catchers that the Colts should be able to win with.

The Colts also have a really good defensive unit, which should keep pressure off of Wentz and the offense.

If Wentz is unable to redirect his career under these circumstances with the Colts then it's feasible that the rest of the league may totally check out on him in the event of his exit from Indianapolis.

As for Reich, the Colts gave up a third-round pick in this year's draft and most likely a first-round pick in next year's, so the acquisition failing after he suggested it would obviously not be a good look for him.

Ballard would never say that the weight of how Wentz performs is on Reich's shoulders, but certainly, the majority of confidence from this move stems from Reich's ability to right Wentz's ship.

Is this pair under pressure? Sure. I would say more so Wentz because he's already been on the hot seat while Reich still has quite the high reputation in the organization and around the NFL.

Regardless, it all becomes a moot point if Wentz provides adequate play and the Colts show the signs of being one of the AFC's better squads.

