WATCH: Carson Wentz Throws to New Colts Teammates

With the trade from the Philadelphia Eagles now official, new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz released a hype video showing him throwing to new Colts teammates Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon
Author:
Publish date:

It didn't take long for Carson Wentz to hype up Indianapolis Colts fans.

One day after his trade to the Colts became official, Wentz released a hype video from his personal Twitter handle Thursday afternoon, which shows him throwing to new teammates Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon in California in early March.

"You wanna succeed so badly, but for me it's that constant reminder of a much bigger picture. I'm just trying to be obedient to where God has me and do everything I can to be the best player I can be, the best man I can be, husband, father...all those things every single day," Wentz said in a voice-over of the video.

In the hype video, Wentz can be seen throwing to Patmon and Pittman Jr. at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California.

If you're not fired up after seeing this video, you might not have a heartbeat. Can the season get here already?!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Carson Wentz during his introductory press conference after being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
