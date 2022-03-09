Wentz Trade Gives Colts Loads of Cap Room

After trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders, the Colts now have the most cap space in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. Aside from freeing the team from the burden of what to do with the beleaguered signal-caller, it also freed them of his hefty contract.

With Wentz due $28.2 million in 2022 including $15 million guaranteed, Washington agreed to take on his entire deal.

As a result, the Colts are now projected to have the most salary-cap space in the NFL at approximately $69.8 million, per OverTheCap.

The deal can't be finalized until the new league year begins next week on March 16, but the Colts received a 2022 third-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Wentz plays at least 70% of Washington's offensive snaps, and the two teams swapped 2022 second-round picks.

The Colts don't usually pay huge bucks in free agency, and while they still won't be reckless with their cash, they may have to up the ante with so many significant needs on the roster.

Considering departures and impending free agents, the Colts don't yet have trusted starting options at quarterback, wide receiver outside of Michael Pittman Jr., tight end, left tackle, right guard, and one of the defensive end spots. They would also benefit from added depth in the secondary.

Despite the Colts annually being a "yeah, right" type of destination for high-ticket free agents, we may now see them get more into the thick of it when it comes to players that can help them win right now.

Do you expect the Colts to be more active for significant players in free agency? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

