Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts' Coaching Search

The general manager of the Indianapolis Colts is said to be in the driver's seat to find the organization's next head coach.

The 2022 season has been over a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing.

Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts plan to have general manager Chris Ballard lead the search for the next head coach. While Irsay will certainly have a say in who becomes the next head coach of the Colts, Ballard will be charged with deciding for the franchise.

Ballard led the way during the Colts' last coaching search in 2018. He had originally settled on then-New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before McDaniels turned down the Colts in the 11th hour. Ballard then pivoted to Reich, who coached the Colts for the next 4.5 seasons..

Ballard has taken heat from fans and media alike for his role in the Colts' abysmal 2022 campaign. His fingerprints are all over a roster that greatly underachieved this season and a team that looks far away from competing any time soon. In Ballard's six seasons as general manager, the Colts are 45-52-1 with only two playoff appearances and just one playoff win.

Despite the criticism from the outside, Irsay has stood behind his general manager and believes he is the right man to construct a championship-winning team. Irsay has no plans of firing Ballard at this time.

"Honestly, it’s not really even in the consciousness of my mind about that sort of thing," Irsay said in November when asked about Ballard's job status. "Look it, Chris was highly sought after when he came here. It was a great indication this organization – that he wanted to come here. He could’ve gone anywhere he wanted. He’s been executive of the year before. You guys can try to diminish him all you want, but that’s just your words. They have no substance to it because there is no truth in it. I mean, the guy is a winner and he’s been immensely successful."

Ballard will get another chance to turn the Colts around, starting with who he picks as the team's head coach. The Colts plan to take things slow and interview a variety of candidates. Some possible candidates that have already been linked to the Colts are Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Saturday is also considered a serious candidate, despite going 1-7 as the interim head coach. However, reports are Ballard was against the hire of Saturday back in November, yet Irsay was set on naming him as the interim. Things may have smoothed over in the months since, but Saturday may not be as big of a favorite to land the job if Ballard is leading the search instead of Irsay.

The Colts will cast a wide net as they look for candidates. Ballard will need to hit on whoever he chooses to be the next head coach, among other big decisions this offseason. If not, his time in Indianapolis may not last much longer.

