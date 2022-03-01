Chris Ballard Reveals Thoughts On Carson Wentz, More

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday and revealed his thoughts on Carson Wentz and more.

Things got underway at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, with Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaking with the media for the first time since the team's season came to an end.

There has been plenty of time for topics to fester and grow into full-blown rumors. Since the Colts' quarterback position is in flux under Carson Wentz, Ballard spent plenty of time discussing his quarterback and the future of the offense.

Along with Wentz's status, here are the quick hits from Ballard's media availability:

On whether the Colts are any closer to a solution at quarterback since the season ended: After the season, Ballard and head coach Frank Reich declined to offer their support or condemnation about Wentz's status moving forward, instead expressing that they would explore all options to make sure the position is in good shape.

"That's fair. I don't know. We're still workin' through it. I don't have a direct answer for you. We're workin' through it. Mr. Irsay, Frank, and I will sit down over the next 10 days and figure out where it's goin'. Ultimately, we'll do what's best for the Colts, both in the short term and the long term."

On whether or not the Colts can believe in Wentz moving forward: Ballard said that they have to have a guy they believe in at the quarterback position. When asked why Wentz isn't that guy, Ballard paused and gathered his thoughts before responding that they don't necessarily feel Wentz isn't.

"Fair enough. I'm not saying we don't (believe in Wentz), but in the long-term best interest for us, I think as we sit down and work through whether Carson's the long-term best answer or not is the best way I can put it. We're not there yet, I'm not there yet. That's something we'll talk about as a group and move forward, and whatever decision we make will be the best for us."

On the discussions Ballard, Reich, and owner Jim Irsay are having about the quarterback position: With the quarterback being as important of a position as it is, it's a collaborative effort to figure out the Colts' next moves, including input from Irsay in discussions with Ballard and Reich. That doesn't always mean everyone has the same opinion going into it, but the final decision will have its stamp from all three.

It's good discussion. There's good discussion going on. I think if you're all agreeing — that's one of the misnomers — you can have a good relationship and disagree. You can have a great relationship and not always agree with what one person said, but ultimately when we make the final decision, we walk out all three together with whatever that decision is.

On the offensive standouts that the Colts do have and their need for more: The Colts have some stud playmakers on offense in running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines as well as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. However, with a handful of their weapons due to hit free agency, the Colts know they need to address the group.

You want as many playmakers as you can get; that's the best way I can think to summarize it. I think we've got three really good ones in Jonathan Taylor, who I think's elite. Pittman, who I think's really good, and Nyheim Hines, who we've got to get involved more. And when he's involved more we usually do really well offensively. But we need to add some more weapons.

T.Y. Hilton can, and wants, to still play: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will turn 33 years old during the upcoming season and is poised to become a free agent again this spring. Ballard discussed whether Hilton still wants to play and the type of impact he could have.

I had a good talk with T.Y. after the season. As of a couple weeks ago, yes, he wanted to play again. We will talk again. T.Y. can still play. Unfortunately, he got hurt for half the season, but T.Y. can still play. One, 'cause he's about as smart as any player I've ever been around. He just understands how to play the game. Even though his skillset might not quite be the same as it was three or four years ago, his instincts and level of competence in terms of understanding what's happening, he knows how to play.

On new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and his staff: Former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus left to become the new head coach of the Chicago Bears this offseason. The Colts replaced him with established coordinator Gus Bradley, who is bringing in an impressive staff.

So, Gus, it's a very similar base system to what we were running with Matt. Same tree, little different flavor, but still the emphasis on effort, speed, fundamentals, taking the ball away, all those things that we've talked about in the past, we'll do with Gus. I think Gus will be a great addition. You'll like him, you'll like his staff. He hired a good staff. We're still in the process of hiring guys. It was good to get two with some real experience; Richard Smith and Ron Milus have a lot of experience both in the scheme and coaching in this league. And then being able to hire Cato June, who I think's got a really bright future, and who has absolutely grinding — like, grinded — to get where he is today. He's coached for 10 years at small schools and worked his way up and earned this opportunity. To Mike Mitchell, who I knew back in 2018 the way he worked with our players, just watching him on a daily basis coach them and help guide them, I think Mike Mitchell is gonna be an outstanding addition to this staff.

On whether any current Colts players could be part of any potential trades or if anyone is "untouchable": In the search for a new quarterback, a trade is obviously an option. The Colts don't possess a first-round pick in this year's draft but they do have some very valuable players that other teams might covet in a trade package. Ballard was asked if anyone could be considered "untouchable."

I don't ever want to say anybody's ever untouchable. We have players that we think a lot of that are a big part of our future, but I don't know if anybody's untouchable. We'll do what we think is the best to win both in the short and the long term.

