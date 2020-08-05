AllColts
Coach Frank Reich on Colts’ Opt-Outs: ‘Each One of Those Guys is Family’

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — He wanted to share the reasons why three players decided to opt-out on the 2020 season, but Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich couldn’t compromise their trust.

Reich said in a Wednesday Zoom video conference call that it’s the principle of respecting a personal decision.

But he said linebacker Skai Moore, cornerback Marvell Tell III, and safety Rolan Milligan each expressed how the decision was difficult. The Colts expect to have a solid team this season, and those players had hoped to be a part of that.

Why they won’t be, well, as Reich said, the public can surmise why. The obvious inference is to the risk of COVID-19.

“I mean, I really can’t give you, like I want to give you detail, I want to give you everything, but I just don’t think principally it’s the right thing to do,” Reich said. “I can just tell you, you can do the math.

“Obviously if they’re for personal reasons, you can do the math and, you know, I’m sure figure out that there is usually some risk that they feel has increased that makes them feel uncomfortable, whether that’s with them personally or with a close family member. Because I know we all recognize that it’s part of the risk. It’s not just about you. If you have a wife, if you have young children, if you whatever, and I’m just using generic examples here.”

All three were young reserves who played primarily on special teams last season. But Tell and Milligan were backups to starters and saw more snaps on defense. Tell was a 2019 fifth-round draft selection.

The players discussed the decision with Reich and general manager Chris Ballard. They didn't make a general announcement to the team.

“Absolutely,” Reich said of the players wrestling with the weight of the decision. “And I think because of the nature of our team, and the closeness of our team, and our locker room, and I think because everybody thinks we have a really good team this year and we’re going to do some really good things, that sentiment was very strongly expressed.”

The NFL deadline for players opting-out is 4 p.m. Thursday (EST).

“Respect each one of those guys, and really feel like each one of those guys is family,” Reich said.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

