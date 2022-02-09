Colts 2021 Season Review: Running Backs

Super Bowl LVI is less than a week away, and the Indianapolis Colts will be taking in the action from home, just like 29 other NFL teams.

Unfortunately for the Colts, this has been the case since the middle of January after missing out on the playoffs, even with a 98% chance of making it with two weeks left in the regular season.

Before the team gets into free agency and the NFL Draft, the Colts take time to evaluate themselves and every aspect of the organization. So, here at Horseshoe Huddle, we thought we’d do the same.

The second group to evaluate is the running backs, who certainly shined in 2021. The Colts dominated on the ground and finished second in the league at 149.4 yards per game. The hope is they can continue to have this type of impact in 2022.

© Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jonathan Taylor

Stats: 17 games, 332 carries, 1,811 rush yds (5.5 ypc), 18 TDs, 40 catches, 360 yds, 2 TDs

Accolades: Pro Bowl (1st), First-Team All-Pro (1st)

It’s hard to have a better season for a running back than what Jonathan Taylor had.

Taylor blossomed into a superstar in 2021. He went for over 100 yards rushing in 10 of the 17 games and scored touchdowns in 12 different games. His 204-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills in November solidified that he had arrived. He became the best player on the Colts offense and arguably the best running back in the NFL.

“I’m just glad we got JT right now,” head coach Frank Reich admitted. “I mean, his combination of speed and power and vision and patience, balance, body control, acceleration in the hole, can take it to the house on any run, team player, still good out of the backfield when you need him, really good in pass protection. He’s the complete player and he works hard every day. We need to continue to ride him. He’s at the center of our offense.”

The Colts certainly did ride Taylor throughout the year. The second-year back led the league in carries, yards, touchdowns, and yards per game (106.5). But Taylor is never one that likes to be praised, instead giving the credit to his teammates and the offensive linemen blocking for him.

“It takes all 11 guys on the field in order to have a play go,” Taylor said. “All it takes is one guy to not be on for a play to crumble. That’s why I try and go out there every single play and make sure that I’m on because I trust and truly believe that every single guy on that field, all 10 other guys are doing their job to a T. It’s not one of those sports where it’s just you lining up and you’re going against your opponent, it’s all 11 of us. I feel like it’s only right to let people know what went into the outcome because a lot of people only see the outcome and there’s one face or me, or whoever it is that is the face of the outcome.”

Taylor has a chance to join the ranks of the great Colts running backs, such as Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson, and Lenny Moore. The Colts are hoping he continues to keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night for years to come.

© Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nyheim Hines

Stats: 17 games, 56 carries, 276 yds (4.9 ypc), 2 TDs, 40 catches, 310 yds, TD

With the emergence of Taylor, Hines took a step back in 2021. He saw a dip in his stats across the board, and his usage fell as well. It also didn’t help that Philip Rivers, well known for his use of running backs in the passing game, was no longer on the team.

However, the Colts still very much value what Hines brings to the table. The Colts re-signed Hines to a three-year, $18.6 million extension this season, including $12 million guaranteed. The payday puts Hines in the top 10 highest-paid running backs.

While his stats may have been down some in 2021, the Colts want to make sure they keep Hines involved in the game plan each week.

“The reality is he’s been in every single game plan,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady admitted. “We’ve had unique stuff in to him in every single game plan. Sometimes it just doesn’t pan out the way it was depending on what they play. They might’ve changed their scheme or the plan went in a different direction throughout the process of the game. He knows he’s been heavily involved in the game planning whether we are preparing him for routes or in the run game – things of that nature. He’s a true professional and he’s going to be ready when his number is called.”

The Colts struggled down the stretch to be more dynamic on offense as defenses keyed in on stopping Taylor. The Colts will need to make sure they keep Hines involved, both as a runner and a receiver, to help open things up for the offense.

Outlook for 2022

The running back position is one of the strongest groups that the Colts have. Whether it is with an MVP candidate leading the way or a dynamic playmaker, the Colts are set at this position for the foreseeable future.

Expect Taylor to once again be the lead back and one of the main driving forces of the Colts’ offense. After a huge year like 2021, the Colts know how important Taylor is to their success and will likely only continue to get better as he heads into Year 3.

Hines should see a bigger role in 2022 as the Colts’ offense tries to become more dynamic. Having a player like Hines on the offense opens up a variety of different things as he can run the ball effectively, catch passes out of the backfield, or even line up as a receiver out wide or in the slot. Depending on what the Colts do at wide receiver this offseason, Hines could be utilized as a receiver much more next season to help give the offense a jolt.

As for the other running backs on the roster, a change could be coming. Marlon Mack is set to be a free agent this spring, and he is not expected back with the Colts after five seasons. The Colts like Deon Jackson and his ability to play special teams, so he could find a role as the third running back next year. Do not be surprised to see the Colts draft another back late or sign an undrafted free agent.

It’s obvious that the running game is essential to the Colts’ offensive success. While the Colts know they must get better in the passing game next season, “Run The Damn Ball” looks to be here to stay.

Have thoughts on the performance of the running backs from the Colts in 2021? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

Previous Entries

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.