Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: DeMeco Ryans

The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a fresh face in DeMeco Ryans be the man for the job?

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season.

Ultimately, it came time to move on from Reich as the team stagnated and hit a wall under the him in recent seasons. While the Colts may not be the greatest destination across the league, they should be able to generate a decent amount of interest for one of the 32 most coveted positions in the sport.

In this series, I will dive into a handful of the coaching candidates that the Colts could/should interview during their search and break down their background/qualifications for the job. Next up, is San Francisco 49ers' Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

DeMeco Ryans was a second round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft. Ryans immediately made a major impact in the league, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in his debut season. He followed that year up with an even more impressive season in 2007, as he was named a Pro Bowler and a First Team All-Pro.

After a slight down season in 2008, Ryans returned to the Pro Bowl yet again in 2009. He would go on to play two more seasons with the Texans, before being traded for a fourth round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012.

Ryans would play four seasons with the Eagles, where he was an above average starter that never returned to his Pro Bowl form. He retired after the 2015 season and finished his career with 970 tackles, 72 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, 7 interceptions, and 7 forced fumbles in 140 games played.

Coaching Qualifications

Ryans got his start as an NFL coach during the 2017 season. He was hired on to a superstar staff in San Francisco, one that featured Kyle Shanahan as the Head Coach and Robert Saleh as the Defensive Coordinator. Ryans has remained with the team ever since the 2017 season.

Over the years, Ryans slowly climbed the ranks with the 49ers. He was promoted from defensive quality control coach to inside linebackers coach in 2018 and he held that job until 2020. When Robert Saleh left to become the New York Jets' Head Coach in 2020, it became Ryans' time to shine as a DC.

Ryans took over an already impressive defense in San Francisco and molded them into one of the best in the league. In 2021, his unit finished 3rd in total yards allowed and 10th in total points allowed. In 2022, his defense took another step forward, finishing 1st in both total yards allowed and in points allowed.

The 2022 49ers defense held opponents to just 16.7 points per game this season, which is the lowest average point total an NFL defense has allowed in a season since the 2019 New England Patriots.

Potential Staff Connections

Ryans has only been coaching around the NFL since 2017, so his connections are a little thin compared to other candidates in this series. Still, here are a few that could make sense for him. The * marks coaches that he'd likely look to bring with him as coordinators.

Offensive Coordinator

Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs QB Coach: Offensive quality control coach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012.

Pat Shurmer, Denver Broncos Former Offensive Coordinator: Offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015.

Mike LaFleur*, New York Jets Former Offensive Coordinator: Passing game coordinator with the 49ers from 2017-2020.

Bobby Slowik*, San Francisco 49ers Passing Game Coordinator: Defensive quality control coach/passing game coordinator with 49ers from 2017-2022.

Defensive Coordinator

Richard Smith, Indianapolis Colts LB Coach: Defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans from 2006-2008.

Jon Hoke, Atlanta Falcons DB Coach: DB coach for the Houston Texans from 2002-2008.

Jeff Zgonina*, Washington Commanders DL Coach: DL Coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2018.

Jason Tarver, Cleveland Browns LB Coach: San Francisco 49ers LB coach from 2015-2017.

Kris Kocurek*, San Francisco 49ers DL Coach: Served in this role from 2019-2022.

The Bottom Line

DeMeco Ryans would be a slam dunk hire for the Indianapolis Colts. He has built one of the best defenses in the NFL and he fits exactly what the team is looking for from a personality standpoint. It is an added plus that he can attract coaches from the Shanahan/Fangio coaching trees as well.

Ryans is absolutely one of the best options for the Colts during this HC cycle.

