Colts' 3 Best Performances of 2022

We will start with Week 3 when the 0-1-1 Colts had their first home game of the year against Patrick Mahomes and the always high-octane Kansas City Chiefs.

Struggling mightily in Jacksonville the previous week, going 16-of-30 passing for 195 yards and 3 interceptions, quarterback Matt Ryan looked on track to struggle again in his home debut. However, this was not the case, as it was Ryan who turned back the clock and delivered his first clutch performance of the season.

Going into the fourth quarter down 17-13, Ryan had already connected for his lone touchdown with rookie tight end Jelani Woods, so there was a shot it could happen again. With Mahomes not performing his best on the day due to a smothering Colts defense (20-of-35 for 262 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception), and Jonathan Taylor being bottled up in the ground game with 21 carries for 71 yards, it was a chance for Ryan to shine in the big spotlight against a massive favorite.

On the final drive of the game with only 24 seconds on the clock, Ryan connected with Woods again to seal the game for the Colts, giving them the 20-17 victory to pull to 1-1-1. The crowd erupted as if a trip to the Super Bowl was following, and Ryan showed he could lead a team to victory in the fourth quarter, regardless of the opponent.

Interestingly enough, this wouldn’t be the first time we’d see Ryan pull heroics late in a game.