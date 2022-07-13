Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks: Pre-Training Camp

With two weeks until the Colts hit the field for training camp, what are the biggest remaining question marks on the roster?

We're now just two weeks away from the beginning of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

The team will reassemble yet again at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., giving fans their first look at newcomers in quarterback Matt Ryan, edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore as well as rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods, safety Nick Cross, and the rest of the gang.

Overall, it's a good-looking roster. There aren't any gaping holes where you say the Colts can't enter the season in its current condition. However, that doesn't mean there aren't areas to keep an eye on.

Here are the top three that Horseshoe Huddle is watching.

WIDE RECEIVER

Under contract in 2022: Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris, Michael Young Jr., Kekoa Crawford, Samson Nacua, Ethan Fernea

Wide receiver is the area of concern most people circle when looking at the Colts' roster.

Michael Pittman Jr. is a stud and can be considered one of the NFL's best young wideouts following his first 1,000-yard season, and although there are plenty of guys with potential, there's not a single established player behind him. Aside from rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce, between Ashton Dulin, Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon, the group combined to catch 27 passes in 2021.

In the Colts' defense, they really like the young guys they have in Pierce, Campbell, Dulin, Patmon, and Strachan. They've had ample opportunity to add a veteran receiver this offseason and haven't done it. They haven't even brought T.Y. Hilton back, who's been the team's franchise receiver for the last decade. A big reason why they like what they have is because of Ryan, their new veteran quarterback who they believe can bring the best out of these young pass catchers.

LEFT TACKLE/RIGHT GUARD

Under contract in 2022: LT — Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly, Jason Spriggs, Brandon Kemp, Carter O'Donnell, Jordan Murray, Ryan Van Demark | RG — Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly, Jason Spriggs, Carter O'Donnell, Wesley French, Josh Seltzner

The players involved in the race for left tackle and right guard have experience, but the front runners are auditioning for full-time starting roles that they've not yet had before.

Matt Pryor was a big addition for the Colts last year as a fill-in all over the line. He played a total of 438 snaps at right tackle (266), left tackle (94), right guard (69), and big tight end (9). Now, after last year's starting left tackle Eric Fisher moved on in the offseason, Pryor will get the first shot at filling the role. Likewise, Danny Pinter played 226 snaps last year, almost exclusively at center (204), with some at big tight end (22). He now will compete to be the new right guard with the offseason departures of Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed.

Neither Pryor nor Pinter is guaranteed either starting role but both have earned the right to get the first shot at it.

The biggest X-factor in all of this is rookie third-round pick Bernhard Raimann. The hope is that he is the long-term answer at left tackle, but he could be in play to earn either open spot depending on how the front-runners perform. Other factors in all of this are veteran free-agent signings Dennis Kelly and Jason Spriggs, who both have starting experience along the line.

While certainly, some free agents will be re-signed, the Colts will need some of their young guys to step up as Quenton Nelson, Pryor, Kelly, Spriggs, Carter O'Donnell, and Brandon Kemp are all set for free agency after the season.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE DEPTH

Under contract in 2022: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh, Curtis Brooks, Eric Johnson, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Caeveon Patton

The Colts are rock solid atop the defensive tackle depth chart as DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart man the middle. Buckner has two All-Pros and Pro Bowls each to his name, and Stewart is one of the league's best nose tackles. However, their backups are a big question mark.

Chris Williams likely enters as the third defensive tackle but played just 62 snaps last year in a more limited role. R.J. McIntosh is the other veteran option but hasn't played in the last two years.

The most notable backups are a pair of Day 3 rookie draft picks in Eric Johnson and Curtis Brooks. Johnson is more of a moldable prospect who may take more time to develop while Brooks is more pro-ready. Both players could earn meaningful roles quickly.

While the pure defensive tackles are some unknowns, the Colts like players who can play both inside and outside. Defensive ends Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Ifeadi Odenigbo can all play some situational snaps at tackle as well, and likely will

Just like with the offensive line, the young guys need to get ready because Lewis, McIntosh, and Williams will be free agents in 2023.

