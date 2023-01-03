3 Dark Horse Quarterback Free Agent Options for Colts in 2023

These three upcoming free-agent quarterbacks have an outside shot at becoming Indianapolis Colts by the end of the offseason.

Once the 2023 offseason hits for the Indianapolis Colts, the search for a new signal-caller will ensue.

With most thinking that the Colts will accomplish this in the draft, it must be said that multiple quarterbacks are upcoming in free agency who could also fill the void should Indianapolis decide to pass on the 2023 quarterback class.

With this in mind, let’s look at three quarterbacks who are due for a new contract in 2023, and why each would fit for the Colts.

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports The former NFL MVP is a fifth-year pro with the Ravens but stands to become a free agent this offseason. Whenever he recovers from his injuries, he will be one of the hottest quarterbacks on the market. With running back Jonathan Taylor and a receiving corps that is young and capable, the Colts would become an explosive offense overnight by signing Jackson and his ridiculous playmaking capabilities and pairing him with the right play caller. Daniel Jones (New York Giants) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports “Danny Dimes” has had the season he’s dreamed of under new coach Brian Daboll. This year, Jones has career-bests in completions (317), completion percentage (67.2%), interceptions (5), QB rating (92.5), rushing yards (708), and rushing touchdowns (7). Needless to say, he likely gets another contract in New York with their first playoff spot since 2016. However, if this passes, the Colts could land a quarterback who is still young and might be scratching the surface of his stardom. Mike White (New York Jets) Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports The other New York team has one of the more mysterious free agents in White. He won’t show you stats that blow off of a page, but his raw and effortless leadership might be what the Colts need. He has had injury issues, but through that, he has weathered some storms and still had the starting job until getting hurt. Coaches, like Robert Saleh, also seem to trust his abilities and natural “field general” attitude. White only has eight games played in his career with a line of 191-of-307 with 2,145 yards and 8 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Whoever the Colts decide to go with at the most important position in football will remain to be seen. With it likely coming in the draft, there’s also a chance that they decide to go, although younger, with someone that has experience under their belt and a ceiling to still hit.

With the decisions that have been made in the 2022 season, anything is possible with this franchise.

