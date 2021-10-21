    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. 49ers Matchup

    Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on if the Colts’ offense will continue to be explosive, how the Colts’ offensive line will hold up against the 49ers’ defensive line, DeForest Buckner in his revenge game, and much more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:

    After a convincing win over the Houston Texans last week, the Indianapolis Colts travel to Santa Clara, Cal. to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

    Both teams are trying to rebound from tough starts and climb back into the conversation for the division crowns. With tumultuous weather in the forecast for Sunday, this game is shaping up to be a physical dogfight that is bound to test the discipline of each team.

    On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into the matchup to preview what is sure to be a wild game at Levi’s Stadium. The guys discussed all of the storylines heading into the game, including if we will see an explosive offense from the Colts, how the Colts’ offensive line will fare against an aggressive 49ers’ defensive line, the performance we can expect out of DeForest Buckner in his revenge game, and much more.

    Brandon and Andrew also cover all of the roster moves from the Colts and give an update on the injury situations on the team. All of the news surrounding the Colts can be found right here.

    Next, the guys take a look at the Week 7 slate of games and give their picks for each contest as there is a new leader atop the Pick’em Standings this week. See who they think will be going home victorious this weekend.

    The show wraps up with the boys going over the news around the NFL and the segment Bad Beats with Brandon, giving the best bets for the NFL action this weekend.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

