Colts vs. 49ers: Week 7 Final Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and 49ers are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday night's Week 7 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers are ready to duke it out this Sunday night after completing their week of practice.

The Colts ruled out a few starters including two from the defensive secondary while the 49ers are dealing with a couple of their own ailments to significant players.

*The 49ers' injuries will be updated when they become available.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), TE Jack Doyle (rest), WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)

Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad)

OUT — S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Hilton got hurt late in last week's game and although he hasn't practiced all week, no one seems to be worried about it. The Colts will officially be without two starters in the secondary as Julian Blackmon suffered a season-ending Achilles injury this week, and Ya-Sin reaggravated an ankle injury suffered recently.

As for All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, who was placed on Injured Reserve with a high ankle sprain before Week 4, he may be returning on Sunday. "We feel good about Quenton," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Friday. "I'm very optimistic about Quenton."

Also, other big news, Smith finally returned to practice in an official capacity after being out since Week 2.

49ERS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), QB Trey Lance (knee), OT Trent Williams (ankle/elbow)

Limited Participant — QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

Full Participant — CB K'Waun Williams (calf)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), QB Trey Lance (knee), OT Trent Williams (ankle/elbow)

Limited Participant — QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LB Marcell Harris (thumb), DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

Full Participant — CB K'Waun Williams (calf)

FRIDAY

