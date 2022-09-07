Colts' 7 Team Captains Announced for 2022

The Indianapolis Colts' players voted for their team captains earlier this week, and now the team has announced the results.

On Wednesday, guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Zaire Franklin, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, quarterback Matt Ryan, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, running back Jonathan Taylor, and cornerback Kenny Moore II were presented as the team's captains.

This is Leonard's fourth consecutive year as a captain for the Colts, the third for Franklin, and the second for both Buckner and Nelson. Ryan, who just joined the Colts this offseason, is a new captain for the Colts, as are Taylor and Moore.

This group is incredibly well respected in the building but their leadership qualities have also been well documented to fans and media alike. Whether it's coming from their coaches or front office personnel during media availability or is caught on camera during a broadcast, these players are clear leaders for their team.

