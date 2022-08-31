Skip to main content

Colts Add 13 Players to Practice Squad

The Colts have signed 13 players to their practice squad.
The Indianapolis Colts made their cuts to meet Tuesday afternoon's deadline, and now they're moving on to building up their practice squad.

Colts announce 2022 practice squad signings

On Wednesday afternoon, the Colts announced the signings of the following to the practice squad:

  • Running back D'Vonte Price
  • Wide receiver Keke Coutee
  • Wide receiver Ethan Fernea
  • Tight end Nikola Kalinic
  • Tight end Jared Scott
  • Offensive tackle Jordan Murray
  • Defensive end Kameron Cline
  • Defensive tackle Chris Williams
  • Defensive tackle Curtis Brooks
  • Linebacker Forrest Rhyne
  • Cornerback Chris Wilcox
  • Safety Marcel Dabo
  • Defensive back Will Redmond

Wilcox is a newcomer who was recently let go by the Carolina Panthers. Dabo has a protected spot with the Colts' practice squad as a member of the International Player Pathway Program after being signed from Germany.

The practice squad can be made up of up to 16 players. It can be comprised of up to 10 who have no more than two accrued seasons of NFL experience and up to six players where the amount of experience they have does not matter.

During the season, teams may call practice squad players up to the active roster on gameday without counting toward the official roster. Two players per week can be elevated to the gameday roster; each player can do this three times throughout the season before the team must officially add them to the active roster.

The Colts now have three spots remaining on their practice squad.

