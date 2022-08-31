The Indianapolis Colts made their cuts to meet Tuesday afternoon's deadline, and now they're moving on to building up their practice squad.

Indianapolis Colts

On Wednesday afternoon, the Colts announced the signings of the following to the practice squad:

Running back D'Vonte Price

Wide receiver Keke Coutee

Wide receiver Ethan Fernea

Tight end Nikola Kalinic

Tight end Jared Scott

Offensive tackle Jordan Murray

Defensive end Kameron Cline

Defensive tackle Chris Williams

Defensive tackle Curtis Brooks

Linebacker Forrest Rhyne

Cornerback Chris Wilcox

Safety Marcel Dabo

Defensive back Will Redmond

Wilcox is a newcomer who was recently let go by the Carolina Panthers. Dabo has a protected spot with the Colts' practice squad as a member of the International Player Pathway Program after being signed from Germany.

The practice squad can be made up of up to 16 players. It can be comprised of up to 10 who have no more than two accrued seasons of NFL experience and up to six players where the amount of experience they have does not matter.

During the season, teams may call practice squad players up to the active roster on gameday without counting toward the official roster. Two players per week can be elevated to the gameday roster; each player can do this three times throughout the season before the team must officially add them to the active roster.

The Colts now have three spots remaining on their practice squad.

What do you think about these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

