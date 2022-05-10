Skip to main content

Colts Add Veteran OT, Solidifying Depth Chart

Dennis Kelly, 32, adds significant experience to the Colts' offensive line as a swing tackle following his signing Tuesday.

In the days prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts checked in on veteran free agent offensive tackle Dennis Kelly. On Tuesday, GM Chris Ballard signed the veteran swing tackle to a contract, immediately upgrading the Colts' depth chart in the trenches once again. 

According to a tweet from former Tennessee Titans' teammate and close friend Taylor Lewan, the Colts agreed to a contract with the 32-year-old Kelly, who spent the 2021 season with the Green Bay Packers. 

Kelly was originally a fifth-round pick at No. 153 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Purdue University in the 2012 NFL Draft. Kelly spent five seasons with the Titans. 

Kelly has played in 114 games (51 starts) in his career, seeing 2,655 snaps at right tackle, 464 at left tackle, 428 at right guard, 179 at big tight end, and 126 at left guard. He even caught a pair of one-yard touchdowns in his time with the Titans.

Over the last four seasons, Kelly has an average overall Pro Football Focus grade of 71.4, including the second-best single-season grade of his career last year with the Packers (72.4).

The addition of Kelly ensures that the Colts have significant experience on the depth chart behind standout right tackle Braden Smith and veteran left tackle Matt Pryor. Prior to signing Kelly, the depth chart featured two rookies in third-round pick Bernhard Raimann and UDFA Ryan Van Demark as the two swing tackles. 

Contract details for Kelly were not announced. 

