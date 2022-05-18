The Indianapolis Colts have built their roster through the draft with some bright young stars over the last few years, and it appears they may have snagged another one this year in the second round with wide receiver Alec Pierce.

The 53rd-overall pick out of Cincinnati has been invited to participate in the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere, which will be held in Los Angeles this week from May 19-21:

Following two years of virtual engagement, 42 top rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft will again gather in Los Angeles on May 19-21 to learn the business of football and jumpstart endorsement careers at the 28th annual NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Rookie Premiere presented by Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFLPA. Hosted by the NFLPA and its marketing and licensing arm, NFL Players Inc., the annual event for many of the game’s marketable rookie stars will feature the unveiling of each rookie’s official jersey presented by Fanatics and Saturday's all-day live action and studio shoot for Panini trading cards.

Pierce was drafted by the Colts to be a dangerous weapon on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr. who can stretch the field vertically as well as win in contested catch situations. If he can live up to his billing, Pierce will have a star quality to him and be marketable as the NFLPA suggests.

Here is the complete list of 2022 participants:

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Malik Willis, Tennessee Titans

QB Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Corral, Carolina Panthers

QB Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

QB Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots

QB Carson Strong, Philadelphia Eagles

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

RB Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

RB Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders

RB Pierre Strong Jr., Nw England Patriots

RB Hassan Haskins, Tennessee Titans

RB Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

RB Ty Davis-Price, San Francisco 49ers

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

WR Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

WR Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs

WR John Metchie III, Houston Texans

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

WR Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

WR George Pickens, Georgia

WR Tyquan Thornton, New England Patriots

WR Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR David Bell, Cleveland Browns

WR Velus Jones Jr., Chicago Bears

WR Danny Gray, San Francisco 49ers

WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

WR Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

ED Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

ED Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

S Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

"Launched in Los Angeles in 1994, NFLPA Rookie Premiere is a pioneering event in sports," per the NFLPA. "Serving as the first major business and marketing event for players since becoming professionals and providing partners with unparalleled early access to the game’s marketable new stars. Rookies gain valuable insights and connections that will assist in the development of their brands and careers on and off the field. Players will go through orientation highlighting the union’s programs and services and hear from past participants. The event also generates numerous business opportunities for current and former players."

Current Colts that have participated in the event when they were rookies are running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell, and defensive end Kwity Paye.

