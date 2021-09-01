Colts Announce 15-Man Practice Squad Following Final Cuts

One practice squad spot remains open as of Wednesday afternoon as general manager Chris Ballard continues to make a handful of changes to the 53-man roster. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

The Indianapolis Colts officially announced their 15-man practice squad roster Wednesday afternoon following a number of roster moves, including placing T.Y. Hilton on injured reserve following surgery.

The 15-man practice squad is one man shy of a full 16-man practice squad roster under NFL rules, leaving the Colts with a tough decision to make following two significant cuts Wednesday.

According to Colts.com, Indianapolis has signed the following players to the practice squad for the 2021 season:

Tarik Black (WR)

Curtis Bolton (LB)

Andrew Brown (DT)

Anthony Chesley (CB)

Kameron Cline (DE)

Sean Davis (S)

Shawn Davis (S)

Farrod Green (TE)

DeMichael Harris (WR)

Brett Hundley (QB)

Joey Hunt (C)

Deon Jackson (RB)

Malik Jefferson (LB)

Carter O'Donnell (T)

Tyler Vaughns (WR)

None of those names should be significant surprises coming out of final cuts. However, one name could be a surprise on the roster, depending on who general manager Chris Ballard chooses out of safety Andre Chachere and cornerback Marvell Tell III, both of whom were waived Wednesday after the Colts claimed cornerbacks Thakarius Keyes (Chiefs) and Chris Wilcox (Buccaneers) off waivers.

Chachere had an excellent summer in training camp, emerging as what looked like the third safety in Indianapolis. According to our own Zach Hicks, Chachere got word that he was being waived right before Wednesday's practice, showing yet again just how cutthroat the industry is.

As for Tell, there were plenty of whispers that he could be out of a job, but he appeared safe as of Wednesday morning after making the initial 53-man roster. Now though, he finds himself pitted against Chachere for the final roster spot.

It's plausible that the Colts cut Anthony Chesley to ensure they can retain Chachere and Tell III, so keep an eye on that.

Regardless of what happens, the Colts find themselves with decent depth on the practice squad, should they need to elevate a player or two each week due to COVID-19 regulations.

Have thoughts on the Colts' practice squad roster? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

