Colts Announce A Pair Practice Squad Roster Moves Friday

Indianapolis adds one familiar face to the practice squad and grabbed an extra tight end, cutting two young, intriguing players off the 16-man practice squad Friday. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

The roster shuffling in Indianapolis continues.

Just a few days after finalizing the 53-man roster, Indianapolis Colts' general manager Chris Ballard continues to wheel and deal, making a pair of practice squad moves Friday.

Ballard signed cornerback Marvell Tell III and tight end Tyler Davis to the practice squad, and in turn cut undrafted free agent wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and linebacker Curtis Bolton from the 16-man practice squad roster.

Bolton was previously signed by the Colts on August 10, and was then cut and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. Vaughs was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern California on May 6 before being cut on August 31 and added to the practice squad Sept. 1.

The additions of Davis and Tell III to the practice squad gives the Colts some depth at key positions on the offense.

Davis is a 6-4, 250-pound tight end that saw action in eight games as a rookie in 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In eight games with the Jaguars, Davis was targeted just twice and did not record a catch, but is profiled as more of a blocking option than receiver.

Tell III re-joins the Colts after being a bit of a surprise cut following the waiver claims of cornerbacks BoPete Keyes and Chris Wilcox on Wednesday. Tell III previously opted out of the 2020 season, but as a rookie in 2019, he saw action in 13 games with the Colts and recorded 22 tackles five passes defensed, one forced fumble and four special teams stops.

The Colts could use Tell III as one of two gameday elevations in 2021 as gameday rosters expand to 55 plays due to the COVID-19 protocols.

