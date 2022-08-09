Skip to main content

Colts Announce First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

The Colts have announced their first unofficial depth chart of 2022 ahead of their preseason opener. Take a look!

We've observed eight training camp practices for the Indianapolis Colts so far, and now as they prepare for their preseason opener they have released their first unofficial depth chart of the year.

This depth chart is sure to get its tweaks throughout the preseason but this is what the Colts have presented ahead of Saturday's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Without further ado, let's dig in.

Indianapolis Colts tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) and center Wesley French (62) run through a drill during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind

OFFENSE

  • QB  Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Jack Coan
  • RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Linday, Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price, C.J. Verdell
  • WR  Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Samson Nacua
  • WR — Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris, Michael Young Jr.
  • WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, D.J. Montgomery
  • TE — Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Nikola Kalinic
  • TE  Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Michael Jacobson
  • LT — Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Jordan Murray
  • RT — Braden Smith, Ryan Van Demark, Dennis Kelly
  • LG  Quenton Nelson, Jason Spriggs, Brandon Kemp
  • RG  Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Josh Seltzner
  • C  Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Alex Mollette
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) runs during a drill during minicamp at the Colts practice facility.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

DEFENSE

  • DE  Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo
  • DE — Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Kameron Cline
  • DT  DeForest Buckner, R.J. McIntosh, Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart
  • DT  Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Caeveon Patton, Chris Williams
  • WILL  Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Sterling Weatherford, Brandon King
  • MIKE  Shaquille Leonard (PUP), Forrest Rhyne, James Skalski
  • SAM  Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
  • CB  Brandon Facyson, Marvell Tell III, Chris Wilcox, Alex Myres
  • CB  Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Dallis Flowers
  • NCB  Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
  • FS  Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, Will Redmond, Marcel Dabo
  • SS  Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts, Trevor Denbow
The Indianapolis Colts kicker, Jake Verity (6) attends Colts Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield Ind. Finals 21

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • P Rigoberto Sanchez
  • K Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity
  • H Rigoberto Sanchez
  • LS Luke Rhodes
  • KR  Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
  • PR  Nyheim Hines, Keke Coutee

What do you think about the first depth chart? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) yells at teammate Michael Pittman (11) after a touchdown Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 028 Jw
News

Indianapolis Colts Achilles Heel According to ESPN

By HH Staff4 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) points toward a member of the crowd after intercepting the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Raiders won 23-20.
News

Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard Injury Update, Offensive Struggles Continue

By Jake Arthur9 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp
News

Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season

By Jake Arthur16 hours ago
USATSI_16467912
Film

Film Room: Highlighting Some of Gus Bradley's Creative Blitz Packages

By Zach Hicks22 hours ago
From left, The Indianapolis Colts Yannick Ngakoue (91), Eric Johnson (93), and Ifeadi Odenigbo (59) run drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 8: Jonathan Taylor Saves Offense's Day

By Jake Arthur22 hours ago
Stephon Gilmore Indianapolis Colts
News

Frank Reich has Big Expectations for Stephon Gilmore

By HH StaffAug 8, 2022 9:55 AM EDT
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) catches a pass during a drill during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Locked On Colts: Stephon Gilmore Takes Advantage of Offense's Sloppy Practice

By Jake ArthurAug 8, 2022 6:18 AM EDT
The Indianapolis Colts QB, Matt Ryan, (2,) throws a pass at Colts Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield Ind. Finals 13
News

Matt Ryan Exudes Leadership Through Sloppy Colts Practice

By Andrew MooreAug 7, 2022 3:59 PM EDT