We've observed eight training camp practices for the Indianapolis Colts so far, and now as they prepare for their preseason opener they have released their first unofficial depth chart of the year.

This depth chart is sure to get its tweaks throughout the preseason but this is what the Colts have presented ahead of Saturday's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Without further ado, let's dig in.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

OFFENSE

QB — Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Jack Coan

Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Jack Coan RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Linday, Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price, C.J. Verdell

Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Linday, Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price, C.J. Verdell WR — Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Samson Nacua

Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Samson Nacua WR — Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris, Michael Young Jr.

Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris, Michael Young Jr. WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, D.J. Montgomery

Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, D.J. Montgomery TE — Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Nikola Kalinic

Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Nikola Kalinic TE — Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Michael Jacobson

Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Michael Jacobson LT — Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Jordan Murray

Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Jordan Murray RT — Braden Smith, Ryan Van Demark, Dennis Kelly

Braden Smith, Ryan Van Demark, Dennis Kelly LG — Quenton Nelson, Jason Spriggs, Brandon Kemp

Quenton Nelson, Jason Spriggs, Brandon Kemp RG — Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Josh Seltzner

Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Josh Seltzner C — Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Alex Mollette

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

DEFENSE

DE — Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo

Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo DE — Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Kameron Cline

Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Kameron Cline DT — DeForest Buckner, R.J. McIntosh, Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart

DeForest Buckner, R.J. McIntosh, Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart DT — Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Caeveon Patton, Chris Williams

Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Caeveon Patton, Chris Williams WILL — Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Sterling Weatherford, Brandon King

Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Sterling Weatherford, Brandon King MIKE — Shaquille Leonard (PUP), Forrest Rhyne, James Skalski

Shaquille Leonard (PUP), Forrest Rhyne, James Skalski SAM — Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann

Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann CB — Brandon Facyson, Marvell Tell III, Chris Wilcox, Alex Myres

Brandon Facyson, Marvell Tell III, Chris Wilcox, Alex Myres CB — Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Dallis Flowers

Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Dallis Flowers NCB — Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown FS — Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, Will Redmond, Marcel Dabo

Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, Will Redmond, Marcel Dabo SS — Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts, Trevor Denbow

© Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

SPECIAL TEAMS

P — Rigoberto Sanchez

Rigoberto Sanchez K — Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity

Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity H — Rigoberto Sanchez

Rigoberto Sanchez LS — Luke Rhodes

Luke Rhodes KR — Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin PR — Nyheim Hines, Keke Coutee

What do you think about the first depth chart?

