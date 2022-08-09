Colts Announce First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022
The Colts have announced their first unofficial depth chart of 2022 ahead of their preseason opener. Take a look!
We've observed eight training camp practices for the Indianapolis Colts so far, and now as they prepare for their preseason opener they have released their first unofficial depth chart of the year.
This depth chart is sure to get its tweaks throughout the preseason but this is what the Colts have presented ahead of Saturday's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
Without further ado, let's dig in.
OFFENSE
- QB — Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Jack Coan
- RB — Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Linday, Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price, C.J. Verdell
- WR — Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Samson Nacua
- WR — Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris, Michael Young Jr.
- WR — Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, D.J. Montgomery
- TE — Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Nikola Kalinic
- TE — Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Michael Jacobson
- LT — Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Jordan Murray
- RT — Braden Smith, Ryan Van Demark, Dennis Kelly
- LG — Quenton Nelson, Jason Spriggs, Brandon Kemp
- RG — Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Josh Seltzner
- C — Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Alex Mollette
DEFENSE
- DE — Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo
- DE — Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Kameron Cline
- DT — DeForest Buckner, R.J. McIntosh, Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart
- DT — Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Caeveon Patton, Chris Williams
- WILL — Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Sterling Weatherford, Brandon King
- MIKE — Shaquille Leonard (PUP), Forrest Rhyne, James Skalski
- SAM — Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
- CB — Brandon Facyson, Marvell Tell III, Chris Wilcox, Alex Myres
- CB — Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Dallis Flowers
- NCB — Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
- FS — Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, Will Redmond, Marcel Dabo
- SS — Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts, Trevor Denbow
SPECIAL TEAMS
- P — Rigoberto Sanchez
- K — Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity
- H — Rigoberto Sanchez
- LS — Luke Rhodes
- KR — Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
- PR — Nyheim Hines, Keke Coutee
