Colts Announce Several Moves, Get to 53 Players

The Colts have announced a slew of roster moves to get to the 53-man limit.
The Indianapolis Colts have announced a slew of moves that they made to get down to the 53-man roster limit by the NFL's 4:00pm ET deadline.

WAIVED

  • QB Jack Coan
  • RB Ty'Son Williams
  • RB D'Vonte Price
  • WR DeMichael Harris
  • WR Ethan Fernea
  • WR Samson Nacua
  • TE Michael Jacobson
  • TE Nikola Kalinic
  • OT Jordan Murray
  • OT Ryan Van Demark
  • IOL Josh Seltzner
  • DE Kameron Cline
  • DT Chris Williams
  • DT Curtis Brooks
  • LB Sterling Weatherford
  • LB Forrest Rhyne
  • LB James Skalski
  • CB Anthony Chesley
  • CB Marvell Tell III
  • CB Chris Wilcox
  • S Marcel Dabo

RELEASED

  • RB Phillip Lindsay
  • WR Keke Coutee
  • OT Dennis Kelly
  • DT R.J. McIntosh
  • LB Brandon King
  • S Will Redmond

REMOVED FROM ACTIVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST

  • LB Shaquille Leonard
ADDED TO INJURED RESERVE

  • S Armani Watts
  • P Rigoberto Sanchez

