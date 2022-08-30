Colts Announce Several Moves, Get to 53 Players

The Indianapolis Colts have announced a slew of moves that they made to get down to the 53-man roster limit by the NFL's 4:00pm ET deadline.

WAIVED

QB Jack Coan

RB Ty'Son Williams

RB D'Vonte Price

WR DeMichael Harris

WR Ethan Fernea

WR Samson Nacua

TE Michael Jacobson

TE Nikola Kalinic

OT Jordan Murray

OT Ryan Van Demark

IOL Josh Seltzner

DE Kameron Cline

DT Chris Williams

DT Curtis Brooks

LB Sterling Weatherford

LB Forrest Rhyne

LB James Skalski

CB Anthony Chesley

CB Marvell Tell III

CB Chris Wilcox

S Marcel Dabo

RELEASED

RB Phillip Lindsay

WR Keke Coutee

OT Dennis Kelly

DT R.J. McIntosh

LB Brandon King

S Will Redmond

REMOVED FROM ACTIVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST

LB Shaquille Leonard

ADDED TO INJURED RESERVE

S Armani Watts

P Rigoberto Sanchez

