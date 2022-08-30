Colts Announce Several Moves, Get to 53 Players
The Colts have announced a slew of roster moves to get to the 53-man limit.
WAIVED
- QB Jack Coan
- RB Ty'Son Williams
- RB D'Vonte Price
- WR DeMichael Harris
- WR Ethan Fernea
- WR Samson Nacua
- TE Michael Jacobson
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- OT Jordan Murray
- OT Ryan Van Demark
- IOL Josh Seltzner
- DE Kameron Cline
- DT Chris Williams
- DT Curtis Brooks
- LB Sterling Weatherford
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- LB James Skalski
- CB Anthony Chesley
- CB Marvell Tell III
- CB Chris Wilcox
- S Marcel Dabo
RELEASED
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- WR Keke Coutee
- OT Dennis Kelly
- DT R.J. McIntosh
- LB Brandon King
- S Will Redmond
REMOVED FROM ACTIVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST
- LB Shaquille Leonard
ADDED TO INJURED RESERVE
- S Armani Watts
- P Rigoberto Sanchez
