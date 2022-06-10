Skip to main content

Colts Announce Signings Of Veterans Jason Spriggs, Bryan Cox Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts shuffled the backend of the roster a bit Friday, announcing the signings of two veterans in the trenches, while waiving an undrafted free agent in the process.

Aiming to beef up the depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage a bit further, the Indianapolis Colts announced the signings of veteran offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. Friday afternoon, waiving undrafted free agent Cullen Wick in the process to open up the roster space needed. 

Cox Jr., the son of former Pro Bowl NFL linebacker Bryan Cox, will provide depth at defensive end behind the likes of Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis and Ben Banogu in training camp, and will have a shot at making the 53-man roster overall. 

The 27-year-old joins the Colts after spending time with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in his four-year career. Cox Jr. has seen action in 26 career games (two starts) and has recorded 30 career tackles, five tackles for loss, half a sack, one fumble recovery and one special teams stop. 

Oct 28, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox (91) lines up during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Spriggs, a former second-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers out of Indiana University in 2016, has bounced around the league in his six seasons in the NFL, spending time with the Packers, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, before landing a spot with the Colts. 

In his career, Spriggs has played in 59 career games, starting 10 of them. He will battle with the likes of Dennis Kelly, Ryan Van Demark, Brandon Kemp, Jordan Murray, and Carter O'Donnell for a reserve spot with the Colts behind starters Braden Smith and Matt Pryor, as well as third-round pick Bernhard Raimann. 

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (69) in action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wick was an undrafted free agent out of Tulsa who was attempting to catch on with the Colts' practice squad. 

Have thoughts on the signings of Spriggs and Cox Jr. for the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

