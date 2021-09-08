Colts Announce Six Players As Team Captains For 2021 Season

Following a player vote, the Indianapolis Colts named six players players captain Wednesday ahead of the Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

According to the Colts, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, quarterback Carson Wentz, linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Zaire Franklin were named team captains ahead of the start of the season.

Franklin will represent special teams as the unit's captain.

Buckner, Leonard, Hilton and Nelson should not be a surprise whatsoever when it comes to the team's captains, though Wentz is a surprise, considering he's a first-year player with the Colts.

Earning a vote to be a team captain is a testament to Wentz and the type of leader he is on the field and in the locker room. Being voted a captain should put to bed any type of discussion about Wentz's leadership abilities.

Last season, Philip Rivers was also named a team captain, so Wentz's captaincy marks the second year in a row the Colts have had a first-year quarterback with the team be voted a team captain.

Outside of Wentz, Leonard, Hilton and Franklin are captains yet again, holding down key positions of leadership within the Colts for another season.

Nelson being voted a captain by his Colts teammates marks the first season the All-Pro guard will hold a captaincy position, along with Buckner, who was previously a captain for the San Francisco 49ers during his time in the NFC.

