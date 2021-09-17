September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts to Appear in Latest Edition of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

The Colts are set to be the subject of the first in-season edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks" starting on Nov. 17. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

Starting on Nov. 17, fans can see their Indianapolis Colts in a whole new way.

For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" television series — which annually follows an NFL team behind the scenes during training camp — will follow a team in-season, and the Colts are up first to bat.

In a press release provided by NFL Communications, more details about the series were announced:

Premiering Wednesday, Nov. 17 (10:00 p.m. ET) the Emmy-winning weekly series will deliver its signature all access coverage in the first show of any kind to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Colts as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle for a playoff berth. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Colts’ season.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

Although "Hard Knocks" wrapped up its 16th season this summer when it followed the Dallas Cowboys throughout training camp, this will be the first appearance on the series by the Colts.

While this is a first for the Colts on HBO's hit show, they have done their own behind-the-scenes productions, such as their annual "With the Next Pick" series which gives you a glimpse of the team throughout the NFL Draft process.

Behind the leadership of owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and head coach Frank Reich, the Colts are one of the most transparent franchises when it comes to giving fans and media a peek behind the curtain.

What do you think about the Colts being on Hard Knocks? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talk during a timeout in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts to Appear in Latest Edition of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

USATSI_16741518
Film

Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode One

Indianapolis Colts offensive right tackle Braden Smith received favorable Pro Football Focus grades for how he played in Sunday's 24-10 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
News

Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Thursday Injury Report

May 14, 2021; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Chris Wilcox (29) practices during rookie mini-camp at AdventHealth Training Center
News

Colts Make More DB Moves On Practice Squad

USATSI_16587684
Film

Film Room Dives Into Rookie Pass Rusher's Debut

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich leaves the field after the team faced the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis. The Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16. Indianapolis Colts And Seattle Seahawks On Nfl Week 1 At Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday Sept 12 2021
News

Frank Reich Not 'Second Guessing' Failed Fourth Down Calls In Loss To Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is wrapped up by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts’ Tackle Situation Uncertain Ahead of Week Two

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp
News

Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report