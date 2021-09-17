Colts to Appear in Latest Edition of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

The Colts are set to be the subject of the first in-season edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks" starting on Nov. 17. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Starting on Nov. 17, fans can see their Indianapolis Colts in a whole new way.

For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" television series — which annually follows an NFL team behind the scenes during training camp — will follow a team in-season, and the Colts are up first to bat.

In a press release provided by NFL Communications, more details about the series were announced:

Premiering Wednesday, Nov. 17 (10:00 p.m. ET) the Emmy-winning weekly series will deliver its signature all access coverage in the first show of any kind to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Colts as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle for a playoff berth. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Colts’ season. “We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

Although "Hard Knocks" wrapped up its 16th season this summer when it followed the Dallas Cowboys throughout training camp, this will be the first appearance on the series by the Colts.

While this is a first for the Colts on HBO's hit show, they have done their own behind-the-scenes productions, such as their annual "With the Next Pick" series which gives you a glimpse of the team throughout the NFL Draft process.

Behind the leadership of owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and head coach Frank Reich, the Colts are one of the most transparent franchises when it comes to giving fans and media a peek behind the curtain.

