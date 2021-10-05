Colts Awarded Player Off Waivers, Make Practice Squad Moves

October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts Awarded Defensive Tackle Off Waivers, Make Practice Squad Moves

The Colts have claimed defensive tackle Khalil Davis off of waivers, signed tight end Michael Jacobson to the practice squad, and released tight end David Wells from the practice squad. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts made a trio of roster moves this week.

On Monday, they claimed defensive tackle Khalil Davis off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the Colts signed tight end Michael Jacobson to the practice squad and released tight end David Wells from the practice squad.

Davis (6'1", 308, 25 years old) was a sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is an intriguing, athletic prospect who had a terrific showing at his pre-draft Scouting Combine, running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash at over 300 pounds.

Davis has appeared in two career regular-season games, totaling 2 tackles and 2 quarterback hits.

Mar 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Michael Jacobson (12) dribbles against Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Lindy Waters III (21) during the first half at Sprint Center.

Jacobson (6'7", 244, 24 years old) is another former college basketball player-turned-tight end added to the Colts roster, like Mo Alie-Cox and previously Ross Travis. He played collegiately at Nebraska and Iowa State before playing professionally in Ukraine in 2020. Jacobson then turned his sights to the NFL this offseason and signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. He was let go during preseason roster cuts and then signed to the team's practice squad before being released a couple of weeks ago.

Wells was signed to the Colts' practice squad a week ago before giving way to Jacobson.

What do you think of these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) rushes during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Colts Awarded Player Off Waivers, Make Practice Squad Moves

1 minute ago
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) attempt to block the pass during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Dolphins

9 hours ago
Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81), is upended by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Andrew Sendejo during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
News

Positional Grades: Colts vs. Dolphins

17 hours ago
Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14), makes an incomplete pass against Indianapolis Colts during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
News

How Much Each Colt Played On Sunday Against Dolphins

22 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman (27) takes Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

MARKET MONDAY: Stock Up, Stock Down for Colts vs. Dolphins

Oct 4, 2021
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) and running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a touchdown by Taylor during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Game Day

Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4 | Crunching Numbers

Oct 3, 2021
Jonathan Taylor (28) and teammates pose for photographers lenses after his touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, during first half Miami vs. Indianapolis action. 100321 Coltsmiami 021 Jw
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts vs. Dolphins: Big Day as Colts Get One in the Win Column

Oct 3, 2021
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 089
Game Day

Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 4 Matchup With Dolphins

Oct 3, 2021