Colts Awarded Player Off Waivers, Make Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts made a trio of roster moves this week.

On Monday, they claimed defensive tackle Khalil Davis off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the Colts signed tight end Michael Jacobson to the practice squad and released tight end David Wells from the practice squad.

Davis (6'1", 308, 25 years old) was a sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is an intriguing, athletic prospect who had a terrific showing at his pre-draft Scouting Combine, running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash at over 300 pounds.

Davis has appeared in two career regular-season games, totaling 2 tackles and 2 quarterback hits.

Jacobson (6'7", 244, 24 years old) is another former college basketball player-turned-tight end added to the Colts roster, like Mo Alie-Cox and previously Ross Travis. He played collegiately at Nebraska and Iowa State before playing professionally in Ukraine in 2020. Jacobson then turned his sights to the NFL this offseason and signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. He was let go during preseason roster cuts and then signed to the team's practice squad before being released a couple of weeks ago.

Wells was signed to the Colts' practice squad a week ago before giving way to Jacobson.

